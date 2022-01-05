Date set for ‘exciting’ auction of nearly new tractors and machinery

The machinery will be sold on behalf of Lark Plant Hire and Agricultural Contractors at Holsworthy Cattle Market by Kivells.

Online bidding will be available via MartEye at https://kivellsmachinery.marteye.ie/

This sale of tractors and machinery is a reduction of equipment due to ill health.

In a statement online, Ian Ellacott said it was with “deep regret” that he had made the “most difficult decision ever”.

“With such sadness, I’m closing down Lark Plant Agricultural Contracting,” he stated.

“This is down to unexpected health warnings and advice from the medical world to slow down.”

Mr Ellacott continued: “I would like to thank all my staff, customers and suppliers for your help, business etc in the past years.

“If I could have found an easy way around this, I would, but advice overruled that decision.

“Life is too short.”

Mr Ellacott confirmed the digger side of the business is continuing, as well as the lorry haulage and sea sand/lime spreading service.

Three of the most recent tractors have been fully serviced with just over 3,000 hours on the clock, plus approximately another 1,500 hours or more of warranty still qualifying.

All of the machinery has been cleaned and maintained, ready to be put straight to work.

The sale will run alongside the Kivells monthly live and online collective sale of machinery and goods.

For further information, contact James Morrish on Tel. 07814 010133 or the Kivells office on Tel. 01409 253275. Alternatively, you can get in touch via email at [email protected]

