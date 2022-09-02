Date set for the Springhill 12th annual tup sale

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale will commence at 7pm at Beatties Pedigree Livestock Centre, 109 Glenpark Road, Omagh.

John Foster extends a warm welcome to his forthcoming sale, which is a firm favourite each year amongst commercial and pedigree breeders alike, with top quality across all of the breeds on offer guaranteed.

The Fosters Springhill flocks of Texel, Charollais and Suffolk are noted for producing tight skinned sheep with super carcass and breed characteristics.

The annual tup sale will be held next Thursday night, 8 September, at Omagh

As the sheep are naturally produced, buyers can have confidence that they will be fit for plenty of work.

Each year repeat buyers flock to the Springhill sale as they have seen first-hand just how well their rams have bred for them, with lambs topping the commercial mart trade regularly.

There are 90 head to go under the hammer, including shearlings and ram lambs.

These comprise of Charollais, Texel and Suffolk, as well as some “mighty good hybrid rams” (sufftex and Chartex) which are bred from pures on both sides.

The sale will also be available on MartEye, with all stock eligible for export.