Daughter of Modernist Master Colin Middleton Donates Works to North Down Museum

Ards and North Down Mayor Gillian McCollum and Jane Middleton.

NORTH Down Museum in Bangor is delighted to announce that Jane Middleton, daughter of the cele brated Northern Irish artist Colin Middleton MBE RHA RUA (191 0-1983), has generously gifted a selection of her father’s original sketches and personal photographs to the museum’s permanent collection.

The collection of sketches illustrates Middleton’s evolving artistic style over the years, while the accompanying photographs offer a glimpse into his studio on Victoria Road, Bangor.

“My father was so fond of Bangor so it feels right that these pieces should be given to the museum, so they remain here for the people of Bangor to enjoy,” Jane Middleton said at the handover.

The donation was formally accepted on Thursday, June 5, by the Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Gillian McCollum, and Chief Executive of Ards and North Down Borough Council Susie McCullough during a special visit to the museum.

Colin Middleton is widely regarded as one of Ireland’s most significant modernist and surrealist painters.

His prolific, genre-spanning output captured ordinary lives through an intensely imaginative lens, earning him the reputation of “Ireland’s greatest surrealist”.

He eventually settled in Bangor, County Down, where he lived and worked for the last years of his life.

The donation will be North Down Museum’s first substantial holding of Middleton work, enriching its growing art collection with work by an artist who had a profound connection to the borough.

Speaking about the donation, the Mayor said: “Colin Middleton’s work holds an important place in Northern Ireland’s artistic heritage, and his connection to Bangor makes this donation particularly special.

“I’d like to sincerely thank Jane Middleton for choosing to share some of her father’s legacy with the museum so that future generations will be able to connect with his work.”

“We are honoured that Jane has entrusted us with her father’s art,” said Arlene Matthews, Manager of North Down Museum.

“Colin Middleton’s vision transformed how we see Northern Ireland’s landscape and people and we are proud to celebrate that connection here in Bangor. This donation will greatly enhance the museum’s collection.”

Some of the sketches will go on view in the museum’s upcoming ‘Inspiration and Transformation’ exhibition, which opens on June 19.

The exhibition will be a celebration of the works of some of the greatest artists who have worked in the Ards and North Down Borough.

For more information visit https://andculture.org.uk/whats-on/inspiration-and-transformation