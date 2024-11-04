Ulster Wildlife, Northern Ireland’s largest local nature conservation charity, has announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer.

Dawn Miskelly has over a decade of senior leadership experience within Ulster Wildlife, and brings a deep understanding of, and passion for the charity’s mission to bring nature back locally and create a wilder future.

Throughout her tenure, Dawn has played an integral role in modernising the charity’s brand and strategic direction, strengthening leadership, culture, and governance. Her commitment to building impactful partnerships, elevating the charity’s influence, and driving innovation in nature’s recovery will be invaluable as Ulster Wildlife enters this new chapter.

Dawn’s appointment follows the sad and sudden passing of former CEO Jennifer Fulton in May 2024, ensuring a smooth transition and sustained stability for the charity.

With over 20 years of experience in the environmental and voluntary sectors, Dawn’s background includes roles at Belfast Zoo and Tourism NI, alongside her early days as a dedicated volunteer with Ulster Wildlife. She has also served as a Board Member of NI Environment Link for the last six years and is Chair of Ards and North Down 3rd Sector Collaboration Hub.

Assuming her new role as CEO today, Dawn expressed: “It’s an incredible honour to lead a local charity and cause so close to my heart. Having developed a deep respect for nature from a young age, I understand the urgency of our mission. Reversing nature’s decline is a significant challenge – from pollution and habitat loss to climate change – but I am passionately hopeful that, with public support and political commitment, we can bring nature back. But we must act now, at scale and pace.”

She continued: “I look forward to working alongside our passionate team of staff, volunteers, trustees, partners, politicians, funders and farmers, as well as our dedicated supporters, to protect our precious wildlife and wild places and help build a future where nature and people are thriving together.”

John Witchell, Chair of Ulster Wildlife, added: “On behalf of the Board, I am absolutely delighted to welcome Dawn as our new CEO. Her long-standing dedication to Ulster Wildlife, beginning as a volunteer over two decades ago, uniquely positions her to drive nature’s recovery forward in Northern Ireland, championing efforts in natural climate solutions, peatland restoration, species recovery, farmland wildlife decline and marine protection. We are confident that her visionary leadership will guide us towards a brighter, more sustainable future that benefits both wildlife and local communities.”

As part of the extensive external recruitment process, youth members of Ulster Wildlife’s Board also interviewed candidates, further underscoring the charity’s commitment to inclusive leadership and intergenerational engagement.