Deadline for Basic Payment Scheme Entitlement Transfers fast approaching

The cut-off point for completion of applications is midnight on Tuesday 3 May.
Entitlement Transfer applications should be submitted via DAERA’s Online Services at www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-servicesInformation and guidance, as well as ‘how to’ videos on submitting applications, can be found online at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/topics/grants-and-funding/area-based-schemes-2022Farm businesses are reminded that they must activate all of their entitlements in at least one scheme year over any two-year period, except in cases of force majeure or exceptional circumstance.
Any entitlement (or fraction of an entitlement) that remains unused for two consecutive years is at risk of being confiscated from the business.
Further assistance is available via the advisory service on 0300 200 7848.
A dedicated team of advisors is available Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm, to assist you.