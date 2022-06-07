Death of highly respected fruit and veg businessman

Mr Scott passed away peacefully in the early hours of this morning. He celebrated his 94th birthday last Wednesday (1 June).

In 1955, a young Sydney Scott started off selling fruit and veg from a borrowed lorry not realising the success that lay ahead, with business premises now on the Moneybrannon Road near Coleraine.

A fitting tribute shared to Sydney B Scotts Fruit & Veg Facebook page reads: “With immense sadness we have to announce the passing of Sydney B Scott. A beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, brother, uncle, friend, as well as devoted husband to his late wife Lena.

Sydney B Scott

“Sydney passed away peacefully today at 4am.

“Loved and respected by all who knew him he will be incredibly missed.

“Sydney has lived a life that is an amazing example and challenge to all of us around him.

“His single greatest priority was not business or success but simply to see all his loved ones saved.

“Sydney (Granda) loved to tell stories, he had a story for every circumstance and a joke for every story.

“He loved to laugh and to make others laugh and no one could tell his stories like he could.

“We’ll miss him but we know where he is.”

The family have thanked all those who have sent kind messages.