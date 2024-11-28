Deck the Herd - NDC launches competition to design their 2024 corporate Christmas card

The National Dairy Council is delighted to launch a special competition to design the organization’s 2024 Christmas Card.

The competition is open to all school children around the country and the most appealing card will be used as NDC’s corporate greeting card and will be sent out to thousands of people in the Agri-food sector and beyond.

The winning artist and their teacher will each win a €100 One4All voucher as well as a signed jersey by Rugby International and NDC Ambassador Garry Ringrsoe. The winning card design will also be promoted and featured across NDC’s social channels and in print and media.

Schools manager with NDC, Sinead Whelan said “This is a fantastic opportunity for kids to flex their artistic skills and design a colourful card that links dairy and Christmas. It can be cow or farm-themed or focus on dairy products like milk and cheese, the list is endless! We are looking forward to seeing the entries and picking a winner.”

Callie Trimble and Sam O'Connell both aged 5, designing their Christmas cards at Scoil Eoin School, Kilbarrack, Co Dublin

So, what are you waiting for? Crayons and paintbrushes at the ready, the only limit is your imagination.

The closing date for entries is 9th December 2024 Please send your entries to [email protected].