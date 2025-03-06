Dedicated Asda colleague tees up a 25 years milestone celebration

Asda Downpatrick is celebrating a remarkable milestone with one of its most cherished team members, Finton, who has been greeting customers with warm welcome and a friendly smile at the store for 25 years.

Finton, who is autistic, is also keen a golfer and has won a number of medals in the Special Olympics and was all-Ireland champion in 2018.

Reflecting on his 25 years at Asda Downpatrick, Finton said: “I like meeting people and talking to them. I know a lot of the customers here as I've been here a long time.

“I get the trolleys for them and help them to take their shopping to their car if needed. I try to be helpful. I like to have a chat with them, and they always ask me ‘how’s the golf going?’

“Colleagues here are very friendly and I get a lot of help and support if I need it. They are great.”

Finton, who is 45, loves to dress up whether it be for Halloween, BBC Children in Need or as an elf at Christmas. He had his head shaved to raised money for Tickled Pink, our breast cancer campaign which raises money and awareness for Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!

Linda Owens, community champion, Asda Downpatrick, added: “He’s a great all-round guy, a real character and everybody loves him and talks to him. He’s a real character.

“He just gets on with his job and he’s very good at it. He’s very methodical and has his routines. He’s one of the best, we couldn’t wish for better.

Finton loves playing golf

“He loves to get out in the community with me too and his old school, St Patrick’s, just love to see him.

“He’s up for anything we do in store, he just loves to get involved. He’s brilliant and so much fun.

“We are all so proud of him for his work and his golf too – we love seeing his gold medals.”