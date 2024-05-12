Dedicated schools’ day is fast approaching!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend (BOIOFW) initiative is taking place on Friday 14 (dedicated schools’ day), Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 June 2024.

This free, educational event aimed at school pupils and families, promotes the ‘farm to fork’ message and provides a glimpse of farm life, seeing beyond the farm gate.

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president and Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend chair, William Irvine, commented: “The dedicated schools’ day is taking place on Friday 14 June 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The free interactive schools’ day provides pupils with the opportunity to experience real-life working farms and for farmers to deliver the ‘farm to fork’ story, reconnecting consumers with our farmers - the primary food producers.

Primary school pupils enjoying their visit to CAFRE Enniskillen on the dedicated school’s day 2023. (Pic: UFU)

“This is a very rewarding day for both the pupils and farm hosts, sharing their unique farm story.

“In turn, this helps pupils to better understand the important role farmers play in their everyday life, highlighting where food comes from and how farmers take care of the landscape, raising quality livestock and crops to ensure there is always food readily available for consumers.”

Please note: Time slots are limited, and the number of pupils per farm vary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slots will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

For more information contact Lynsay Hawkes at UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222 or email [email protected].

Farms participating in Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend either on the Friday Schools’ Day and/on the Saturday and Sunday public days are: Armagh Apple Farm, Ballylagan Organic Farm, Beatties Glenpark Farm, Brook Hall Estate & Gardens, Broughgammon Farm, Bullsbrook, CAFRE Greenmount,CAFRE Enniskillen, Castlescreen Farm, Churchview Farm, Craighall Farm, The Clarke Family Farm, Donagh Cottage Farm, Gilfresh Produce, Hollow Farm, Jubilee Farm, Laurel View Farm, Lislagan Farm, Sievenaman Goat Trail and Petting Farm. This list is subject to change.