Dedicated taskforce established in response to severe market disruptions

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has recognised that increased costs of feed, fuel and fertiliser cannot be absorbed by farmers, and must be transmitted down the supply chain quickly if the economic viability of primary production is to be sustained.

The dedicated taskforce is developing an action plan which will help inform the key advisory messages to be communicated out to the wider agriculture industry.

During the first meeting, representatives from banks, producer and supply chain organisations and farming unions acknowledged the industry needs to be as prepared as it can be for further disturbances to supply chains as a result of a prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

Louise Millsopp, DAERA; Victor Chesnutt, UFU; Paul McHenry, CAFRE; Mike Johnston, Diary UK; Mark Scott, CAFRE, Conall Donnelly, NIMEA & Gillian Reid, Rural Support, who along with representatives from banks, producer and supply chain organisations and farming unions attended the rising costs task force meeting at CAFRE.

The taskforce will aim to jointly deliver technical support to the agri-food sector during this crisis, as well as ensuring farmers have access to timely and relevant advice to ensure they can make sound decisions now and, therefore, reduce impacts later in the year.

CAFRE advisers have already been in contact with farmers and growers to assess the situation on-farm in relation to feed and fertiliser.

There is also a dedicated page on the CAFRE website dealing with the efficient use of fertilisers and manures.