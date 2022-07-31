Deerpark Saffron takes home silverware

This year the Limousin judging was in the very capable hands of Karol Connell from the Carrickmore Herd, Co Meath who had this to say when the judging was finished “the Overall Champion is a great female, very feminine with a super head and good top.

“She carries herself well and has good locomotion. Overall there has been a very good show of cattle here today especially at the top end, they would stand out anywhere in the British Isles.”

With a catalogued entry of 27 Limousins, local breeders and show spectators looked on as the judging got underway at 9.30am. Fortunately, the weather was favourable despite the forecast and this attracted large crowds to the show after an absence of three years.

Overall Limousin Champion Deepark Saffron bred by Connor & Ryam Mulholland

The Overall Champion, Female Champion and Intermediate Champion was Deerpark Saffron bred by Connor and Ryan Mulholland, Aghalee, Co Armagh. Born February 2021 Saffron is by Gerrygullinane Glen and out of the homebred dam Deerpark Masie who won this championship in 2018 and went on to lift the award Limousin Show Champion of 2018 on prize night that year.

As well as winning Overall Limousin Champion, Saffron stood top of the line against heifers from all breeds in the Beef Derby class later in the day and was also crowned Beef Interbreed Champion. She was awarded the Clyde Perpetual Challenge Cup, by Antrim Agricultural Show Society and will be presented with the Bridgeford Saskia Perpetual Trophy for Female Champion Limousin by the N.I. Limousin Cattle Club on prize night. Saturday’s wins are just a few of many for Saffron so far this year having also won Champion Limousin at Omagh and Ballymena, Reserve Champion Limousin at Lurgan and Beef Interbreed Heifer 2021 born at Castlewellan.

Rathkeeland Tenddresse bred and exhibited by Crawford Bros, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh took Reserve Overall Champion, Reserve Female Champion and Calf Champion titles. This January 2022 born heifer calf is by Westpit Omaha and out of the dam Larkhill India, an Ampertaine Elgin daughter. Tenddresse has also picked up other wins on the show circuit this year, Reserve Champion Limousin at Armagh and Omagh, Champion Intermediate Calf at Armagh and Champion Intermediate Heifer, an ABP award, at Omagh.

Male Champion and Reserve Senior Champion was Knockcroghery Scatdaddy exhibited by James Alexander, Randalstown, Co Antrim. This January 2021 born bull is sired by Derrygullinane Kingbull and out of the dam Knockcroghery Kardashian, a Lowerffrydd Empire daughter. Scatdaddy also wins the Derriaghy Perpetual Trophy which will be presented by the N.I. Limousin Cattle Club on prize night.

Reserve Overall Limousin Champion rathkeeland Tenddresse bred by Crawford Brothers

Stephen Crawford’s winning team were in the prizes again when Rathkeeland Tommy won Reserve Male Champion and Reserve Calf Champion. Born January 2022 Tommy is sired by Westpit Omaha and out of the dam Larkhill India.

The Junior Champion was Birchwood Superb home bred by M & R McGurk, Cookstown, Co Tyrone. This August 2021 born bull is sired by Lodge Hamlet and out of an Ampertaine Elgin daughter Woodroad Missie. Reserve Junior Champion was the September 2021 born heifer Baileys Sofia exhibited by Jack Hunter, Larne, Co Antrim. Sofia is sired by Ampertaine Nugent and out of the dam Baileys Flora.

Reserve Intermediate Champion was Jalex Shapley home bred by James Alexander, Randalstown. Born May 2021 Shapley is sired by Brooklands Ken and out of the dam Artnagullion Jantoush.

Senior Champion was Glenrock Inclusive exhibited by D G Green & Sons, Lisburn, Co Antrim. Born November 2013 Inclusive is by the Nenuphar son Bremore Artist and out of the renowned Glenrock Spangle. No stranger to the show ring Inclusive was Overall Reserve Champion at Balmoral Show in May this year, Champion Limousin at this event in 2017 and Balmoral Champion Limousin in 2016.

Male Limousin Champion Knockcroghery Scatdaddy exhibited by James Alexander

The Limousin Commercial Championship, for heifers and steers sired by a Limousin bull took place after the pedigree judging. Winning Commercial Champion was Whitney, a Lodge Hamlet daughter born January 2021 from Neil Megarry, Crumlin, Co Antrim and Reserve Commercial Champion was Black Jack, a Carmon Cantona son born November 2021 from Robert Miller, Moneymore,

The N.I. Limousin Cattle Club would like to thank all those who entered for this Championship and the sponsors for their continued financial support at this annual event; A I Services (N.I.) Ltd, Alexander Tractors & 4x4’s, A Hyde Feeds, Beatty Fuel and Farm Supplies, Bull Bank, Dovea Genetics, Elite Pedigree Genetics, Greenmount Country Stores, J A McClelland & Sons, Keenan and Nugent Engineering. Thanks also go to hosts Randox Antrim Show and judge Karol Connell.

The next event in the Limousin calendar will be the Elite Sale of Pedigree Limousins on 20 August 2022 at Ballymena Livestock Mart. With 38 exceptional lots selected, 29 females and 9 bulls, the pre-sale show will be judged by Craig Ridley, President of the BLCS and will start at 11 am. The sale will follow at 1pm in the very capable hands of James Little, auctioneer from Harrison and Hetherington. Online bidding for this sale will be available through MartEye and sponsorship is being provided by Bank of Ireland. This sale is being held in N.I. to mark the 50th anniversary of the British Limousin Cattle Society which was founded in 1971.

N.I. LIMOUSIN CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

Commercial Limousin Champion Whitney from Neil Megarry

CALF CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 69 Bull Calf aged from the 1st January 2022: 1st 277 Stephen Crawford, Maguiresbridge, RATHKEELAND TOMMY l; 2nd 276 Michael Diamond, Coleraine, POINTHOUSE TROY

CLASS 70 Heifer Calf aged from the 1st January 2022: 1st 278 Stephen Crawford, Maguiresbridge, RATHKEELAND TENDDRESSE; 2nd 279 DG Green, Lisburn, DERRIAGHY TINKERBELL

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 71 Bull aged from the 1st July 2021 - 31st December 2021: 1st 282 Marty McGurk, Cookstown, BIRCHWOOD SUPERB; 2nd 280 Stephen Crawford, Maguiresbridge, RATHKEELAND STIRLING

CLASS 72 Heifer aged from the 1st July 2021 - 31st December 2021: 1st 283 Jack Hunter, Larne, BAILEYS SOFIA

Reserve Male Limousin Champion rathkeeland Tommy bred by Crawford Brothers

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 73 Bull aged from the 1st February 2021 - 30th June 2021: 1st 285 James Alexander, Randalstown, JALEX SHAPELY; 2nd 284 Michael Diamond, Coleraine, POINTHOUSE SUMBULL; 3rd 286 Stephen Crawford, Maguiresbridge, RATHKEELAND STAR

CLASS 74 Heifer aged from the 1st February 2021 - 30th June 2021: 1st 289 Connor & Ryan Mulholland, Craigavon, DEERPARK SAFFRON; 2nd 288 Brian O’Hare, Banbridge, SHEEHILLS SKY; 3rd 290 Lester Pedigrees, Armagh, LESTERS SARAHJANE

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 75 Female/maiden or in calf over 18 months and under 2 years of age on day of show: 1st 291 Connor & Ryan Mulholland, Craigavon, DEERPARK SURPRISE

CLASS 76 Uncalved Female over 2 years of age: 1st 292 Stephen Crawford, Maguiresbridge, RATHKEELAND RITAORA

CLASS 77 Calved Female over 2 years of age: 1st 294 DG Green, Lisburn, GLENROCK INCLUSIVE; 2nd 296 Stephen Crawford, Maguiresbridge, RATHKEELAND PHOENIX; 3rd 293 Stephen Crawford, Maguiresbridge, SCORBORO GOYA

CLASS 78 Young Stock Bull aged between 1st August 2020 - 31st January 2021: 1st 297 James Alexander, Randalstown, KNOCKCROGHERY SCATDADDY

CLASS 79 Stock Bull over 2 years of age: 1st 299 Stephen Crawford, Maguiresbridge, HALTCLIFFE NIJINSKY,

LIMOUSIN COMMERCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 82 Steer born 2021: 1st 300 Robert Miller, Moneymore, BLACK JACK

CLASS 83 Heifer born 2021: 1st 441 Neil Megarry, Crumlin WHITNEY; 2nd 446 Jade Tumilty Banbridge, MONTEITH LASSIE; 3rd 457 Aine McAllister

COMMERCIAL CHAMPION: 441 WHITNEY

RESERVE COMMERCIAL CHAMPION: 300 BLACK JACK