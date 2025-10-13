DeLaval the latest organisation to commit as a patron of Agri Aware

DeLaval, a leading supplier and innovator of dairy milking solutions has become the latest organisation to become a patron of Agri Aware.

Originating in Sweden, the company is a renowned name in dairy farming solutions operating in over 100 markets, providing equipment, software, and services to improve dairy production efficiency and sustainability for farmers.

DeLaval joins over 55 patrons of Agri Aware, strengthening the agri-food educational body’s mission to enhance agricultural literacy amongst the general public.

The company brings valuable expertise in informing consumers about the journey of raw materials, in this instance in the case of dairy in an effort to foster greater transparency and trust in the agri-food sector.

Marcus O’Halloran, executive director of Agri Aware, with Ciaran Murphy, sales territory manager for the UK and Ireland at DeLaval

Speaking about becoming a patron of Agri Aware, Ciaran Murphy, sales territory manager UK and Ireland said: “We’re delighted to become a patron of Agri Aware and to support its work in promoting understanding and appreciation of Irish agriculture.

“At DeLaval, we’re passionate about helping farmers produce milk more efficiently and sustainably, and we believe education plays a key role in building trust between farmers and consumers.

“We look forward to working with Agri Aware to share the story of modern dairy farming and the innovation behind it.”

Also commenting on DeLaval becoming a patron was Agri Aware's executive director Marcus O'Halloran who said: “It’s with great pleasure that we welcome DeLaval as the latest new patron of Agri Aware. DeLaval shares many of the same ethos that Agri Aware strives to deliver on behalf of the agricultural sector here in Ireland and it’s those same shared visions that we hope to work in tandem with the team in DeLaval through our body of work.

“DeLaval joins a growing patron base that are committed to Agri Aware’s mission of enhancing agricultural literacy amongst the general public.”