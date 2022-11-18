A search at the scene will be carried out by officers today (Friday 18 November) and, while the road will remain open, delays are expected in the area from 11am this morning.A police spokesperson said: “We thank the public for their patience as this is carried out.”

Officers attended the scene on the morning of 20 August shortly before 8.30am, where a yellow coloured Ford Transit van was discovered in a ditch.

Sadly a man, aged in his 20s, later died as a result of his injuries.