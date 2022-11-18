'Delays are expected' as officers return to scene of fatal collision on the Tummery Road
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Tummery Road, Omagh on Saturday 20 August are to return to the scene.
By Joanne Knox
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
A search at the scene will be carried out by officers today (Friday 18 November) and, while the road will remain open, delays are expected in the area from 11am this morning.A police spokesperson said: “We thank the public for their patience as this is carried out.”