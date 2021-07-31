Delicious Bangor foodie experiences

Great British Menu competitor Andy Scollick will tantalise your taste buds in just one of the upcoming Taste Ards and North Down events in Bangor this August

This summer’s Taste Ards and North Down foodie experiences will run from Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 August and tickets are on sale now from ticketsource.co.uk/ardsandnorthdown.

Highlights include:

The Raw Food Journey Supper Club

A new supper club makes its debut in Bangor and this is one where you’re guaranteed a journey into a whole new world of raw and foraged foods.

Land versus Sea, Food and Music night

This is the fun event of our foodie week in Bangor, you can even come dressed for the occasion, sailor or farmer? Hear some local music anthems and surf or turf; which one wins for you in this special Beef or Seafood set menu?

Bangor Beer Club Special

The Bangor Beer Club returns at the Salty Dog. This is the best place to meet some of the great local characters behind the ever growing NI craft brewing scene.

The Great British Menus with Andy Scollick

An opportunity to enjoy the Great British Menu as presented by our rising star, local chef Andy Scollick.

Don’t forget…

Pre-booking for all foodie experiences and showcases is essential.