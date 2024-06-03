'Delightful' crofts extending to circa 173 acres on the market for the first time in several decades

Galbraith is handling the sale of Achlich and Gruids in Sutherland, which extends to about 173 acres in total and is on the market for the first time in several decades.

Also included in the sale is a traditional farmhouse (de-crofted), useful farm buildings and steading, a derelict croft house with scope for development and access to common grazings.

Rod Christie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, commented: “This is a wonderful opportunity for a purchaser to acquire good quality croft land suitable for grazing, and a family home, in a sublime setting.

“The potential to develop the adjacent former croft house is also an excellent opportunity to add value to the property, if desired. This type of landholding is rarely available and offers a wonderful rural lifestyle.”

Achlich Farmhouse is a “charming” traditional dwelling dating from 1898, with comfortable and well-proportioned accommodation, including on the ground floor, a porch, hall, kitchen, sitting room, shower room and living room / fourth bedroom.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom. Both the house and its garden have been de-crofted.

To the west of the house are the farm buildings which include a traditional stone built steading with various byres, stores and a workshop. In addition, there is a useful general purpose, portal framed steading measuring some 18m x 9m.

The buildings are ideal for a holding of this size.

Extending in total to about 173 acres, the property comprises two separate crofts, Achlich and Gruids, with a mix of good quality pasture suitable for silage production, permanent pasture, rough grazings and parcels of coniferous and mixed species woodland.

The land is all subject to crofting tenure.

Located at the heart of the property is a derelict croft house (Gruids) which sits in a delightful position and offers scope for development, subject to the necessary planning consents.

In addition, there are two shares to the Gruids (Ord) Common Grazings located to the north which provide the right to graze 23 and 44 sheep respectively.

Sutherland is known for its beautiful coastline and stunning countryside from the fertile straths to dramatic mountains.

Opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast include walking, hill climbing, golf, sailing and shooting, while the peaceful countryside is home to a variety of wildlife.

Fishermen are regular visitors to this area, attracted by the world class salmon fishing available on the Kyle of Sutherland and also its four feeder rivers, the Carron, Shin, Oykel and Cassley.

There is also an award winning beach at Dornoch.

The crofts are within easy reach of a wide range of amenities. The village of Lairg, just over two miles away on the shore of Little Loch Shin, has a village shop with Post Office, a primary school and hotel.

Secondary schooling is available in Golspie and Dornoch, both of which offer a further range of shops and facilities. The city of Inverness is just over an hour’s drive away.

Achlich and Gruids, Lairg, Highland, is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £475,000.

1 . Achlich and Gruid Achlich Farmhouse is a charming traditional dwelling dating from 1898. (Pic: Galbraith) Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

2 . Achlich and Gruids Galbraith is handling the sale of Achlich and Gruids, delightful crofts in a tranquil and private setting in Sutherland. (Pic: Galbraith) Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

3 . Achlich and Gruids The property, which extends to about 70 hectares (173 acres) in total, is on the market for the first time in several decades. (Pic: Galbraith) Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales