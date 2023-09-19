'Delightful' farm extending to over 100 acres on the market for offers over £835,000

Galbraith has launched the sale of Cockmuir Farm, a delightful small farm with an attractive period farmhouse, a useful stone-built steading, excellent arable and pasture land, a delightful wetland with pond and an area of mature woodland.

The location of the property, near the hamlet of Fogwatt and four miles from Elgin, is very accessible as well as being scenic, set amidst peaceful farmland.

Extending to about 112.7 acres, the land includes a good mix of amenity areas and productive land, with about 26 hectares of arable land, 1.2 hectares of paddocks, 12.9 hectares of woodland and 4.3 hectares of wetland.

Rod Christie, a partner with Galbraith, commented: “Farms such as Cockmuir are rare to the market here in Moray. With an elegant and substantial traditional farmhouse together with the land and steading, it will be of considerable interest to lifestyle buyers and to those with agricultural, equestrian and environmental interests.”

The house is beautifully presented, with many fine period features, including fireplaces, high corniced ceilings and bay windows.

The open plan kitchen/dining room, the sitting room and dining room are particularly appealing rooms. There are four reception rooms and six double bedrooms in all, plus utility room, shower room, bathroom, additional WC, dressing room and a loft room offering useful storage space.

The house is heated by gas central heating and in addition is connected to a bank of 38 solar panels (circa 9.5kW) which generates a modest annual income and helps reduce ongoing electricity consumption.

To the side and rear of the house is a delightful garden with a timber decking, areas of lawn and mature hedges, flower beds and borders. There is ample parking space for several vehicles.

The grounds are nicely protected to the north by some relatively recently planted mixed species woodland in addition to a further strip planted on the western edge of the farm.

Adjacent to the house is a stone and slate built steading, which not only offers excellent storage and livestock accommodation (suitable for sheep and as stabling for ponies and horses), it also offers potential for development into additional accommodation (subject to planning permission).

Cockmuir Farm, Longmorn, Moray, is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £835,000.

