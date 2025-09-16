Delivery not promises critical for Young Farmers warns Macra president

Macra National president, Josephine O’Neill, has welcomed the long-awaited report of the Commission on Generational Renewal, describing it as a landmark for the future of Irish farming.

While hopeful about the recommendations, she stressed that they must now be backed by action.

“The publication of this report is a positive and necessary step,” O’Neill said.

“For too long, the challenges facing young farmers have been spoken about but not acted on. This report lays out real, practical measures that could transform opportunities for the next generation. But unless they are delivered, they remain only words on paper.”

Among the key recommendations are three measures that Macra has consistently championed:

A Young Farmers Establishment Fund of €25,000 – to give young people the chance to set up viable, sustainable farm enterprises.

A Generational Renewal Payment of €25,000 – to support the older generation when at least 90% of farm assets are transferred, providing real encouragement for succession.

Funding for a National Land Mobility Service – Macra’s Land Mobility Service has been calling on funding for years, so this isn’t a big ask as its already established.

“These proposals recognise both sides of the challenge,” O’Neill continued.

“Young people need financial support to get started, while older farmers need reassurance and recognition when passing on the family farm. Together, these measures could unlock land mobility and renew the heartbeat of rural Ireland.”

However, she also issued a note of caution: “We welcome this report with real hope, but also with real caution. Farmers across Ireland have seen reports before that never came to life.

“If these measures are not implemented in full, it will be yet another missed opportunity – and our sector cannot afford that. Delivery is what matters now.”

Further, those already in the process of transferring cannot be disadvantaged by the announcement of these recommendations, with O’Neill calling for a retroactive period upon the introduction of these payments.

Concluding, Ms O’Neill called on the Irish government and the Department of Agriculture to act swiftly.

Generational Renewal report must not 'gather dust' says Irish Land Mobility Service

The Irish Land Mobility Service has welcomed the publication of the Commission on Generational Renewal’s report, while warning that delivery and funding of proven solutions will be critical to ensuring farming’s future.

Service manager Patrick Brady said the report highlights challenges that farmers and policymakers have long known: a lack of land access, succession barriers, and the urgent need to support the next generation.

“There’s no need for the government to reinvent the wheel. We have the service, it works, it works very well, just fund it,” said Brady.

The Land Mobility Service, which has successfully facilitated over one thousand farm partnerships, leasing agreements, and succession arrangements across the country, has been widely recognised as a practical, on-the-ground model for supporting young farmers and enabling older farmers to step back with security.

Brady stressed that while reports and recommendations are valuable, what matters now is action.

He said: “We need to see the government commit to scaling up the supports that already deliver results.

“The Land Mobility Service provides the structures and guidance families need to make succession and land mobility a reality. The demand is there - all that is missing is adequate funding.”

The service is calling for clear financial backing from government to ensure the continuation and expansion of its work, warning that failure to act risks stalling generational renewal just as momentum is building.

“Today’s report must not gather dust,” Brady concluded. “Farmers young and old need certainty. The solution is in front of us – now is the time to deliver.”