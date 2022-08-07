Demand for allotments has increased especially since Covid and lockdowns

The system used today has its roots in the nineteenth century when land was given to the labouring poor for the provision of food. Demand for allotment space has increased especially since Covid and lockdowns.

When you grow your own produce you have complete control. You won’t need to worry about any potential chemicals that have been added. It’s also an economical way of providing for your family. An allotment is ideal if you live in a city or town with no facilities to grow your own. Anyone I know who has an allotment doesn’t just talk about what they grow. They speak of the camaraderie with their allotment neighbours, of swapping what they’ve grown and of the friendships they’ve formed.

Maurice Patton runs the Ards Allotments, just outside Newtownards. They’re having an open day next Saturday, 13th August from 10am until 4pm and everyone is welcome. The allotments are ideally situated on flat land that hugs the coast. Roy and Sheila Lyttle grow the best leeks on this soil just across the lough and it’s the same ground that the iconic Comber Early is grown on. Anytime I’ve visited the allotments, the sun is shining and there’s a great sense of community, not to mention the fantastic produce. Maurice has plans to build more plots this year and planted an extra 2000 trees in March. They’ll be drilling for water this month too, making this growing area more sustainable. Every town should have a place like this, especially with the potential of food shortages.

As someone whose token gesture towards gardening is facilitating one apple tree and four boxes of herbs, it never ceases to amaze me what people can grow. Fortunately I’ve been on the receiving end of gluts of fruit and vegetables. Courgettes seem to be something that grows successfully and prolifically here and one I get asked a lot on how to cook.

Because they have a large water content they suit high heat methods of cooking. Slice them thinly, brush with oil and cook straight on a hot coal grill. Roasting them also works and in the recipe here they’re cut in half, criss crossed with a sharp knife and then rubbed with oil, thyme and garlic.

Courgettes are a great soaker upper of flavour and this method of cooking really works with them. Some feta is scattered on at the end for some creamy zing. Salsa Verde, literally meaning green sauce, is a blend of herbs, oil, lemon and capers. If you don’t like capers, leave them out. This is a wonderful go to sauce for grilled fish, meat and in this case a verdant hit for the baked gourds. If you like some heat, add some chilli to the mix for a Chile Verde.

Home grown raspberries are about as far removed from those you buy in supermarkets as I am from Melania Trump. The more advanced the season, the better they are. Picking them straight from the vine is one of the most delicious things to eat. Serendipitously lavender is in full swing at the moment. A little lavender added to sweet dishes gives them a vibrant fragrance. Be careful though – there’s a fine line between this and ending up with something that tastes like a bar of soap. In the recipe here the flowers flavour Viennese biscuits – those lovely old fashioned piped shortcakes. They’re sandwiched with a raspberry cream.