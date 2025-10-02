Demand for cattle remains good at Omagh Mart, prices to £2510 for heifers

Monday 29th September 2025: Feeding cattle continue to be in good demand, with top prices now touching £2000 plus their weight.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullocks

K McGrath, Knockmoyle 490k £2480; 450k £2300; 550k £250; 450k £2220, l McCarroll, Eskra 490k £2400, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 450k £2120; 480k £2080, E Elkin, Tamlaght 520k £2460; 590k £2500; 600k £2510; 630k £2570; 740k £2850, l Lipton, Dungannon 505k £2370; 540k £2270, M Morris, Leglands 535jk £2440; 490k £2160 and £2140, E Giboney, Beragh 550k £2500; 545k £2400, K Boland, Fintona 550k £2430; 580k £2510; 600k £2560, J O’Donnell, Knockmoyle 555k £2380; 580k £2370, S G Devine, Artigarvan 680k £2810; 645k £2600; 630k £2550; 545k £2260, K O’Neill, Tummery 590k £2440; 645k £2640; 675k £2600, Jas Lecky, Castlederg 620k £2550, C Cairns, Fyfin 600k £2420; 570k £2260; 470k £1960, F Ferris, Leglands 680k £2720; 715k £2790, R D Laird, Strabane 580k £2290; 475k £2000; 490k £2050, S McCanny, Clanabogan 750k £2770; 695k £2530, G Conway, Drumlea 400k £1760; 325k £1400, K Magee, Lisdillion 435K £1870, J Farrell, Dromore 430k £1820; 480k £2010, P Barrett, Clanabogan 435k £1770 and P McMenamin, Envagh 350k £1500, Killycurragh Farms 385k £1610.

Heifers

Omagh Mart

C P McNulty, Mountfield 545k £2510; 505k £2310; 515k £2210, H Gilmore, Dromore 620k £2500; 535k £2400; 550k £2250, M F O’Neill, Tirquin 510k £2260; 545k £2340; 480k £2200; 425k £1940, M McNeilis, Beragh 520k £2200; 535k £2240; 495k £2300, B Goodwin, Dromore 545k £2300; 555k £2330; 575k £2850, C O’Neill, Tirquin 545k £2300; 565k £2340; 470k £2120, A L Palmer, Gortaclare 520k £2190; 525k £2200; 470k £2100, M Taggart, Leglands 720k £2540; 625k £2310, Co Armagh farmer 480k £2300; 460k £2200; 495k £2350; 470k £2140, M Rodgers, Donemana 430k £2000; 425k £1950l £455k £1970, L McCarroll, Eskra 480k £2200, S Donaghy, Donemana 480k £2160, A Glass, Formil 425k £1880; 475k £2050, M G O’Kane, Drumquin 405k £1790 and £1730; 490k £2040, S Daly, Carrickmore 430k £1890; 470k £1980; 430k £1810, G Conway, Drumlea 435k £1890; 335k £1530, P Barrett, Clanabogan 430k £1860; 460k £1930; 500k £2070, E Donaghy, Loughmacrory 480k £2020, D Logan, Drumragh 480k £1940, B Donnelly, Beragh 470k £1900 and £1890; 500k £2000, T J Kane, Castlederg 350k £1790 and C M O’Kane, Drumquin 310k £1400; 350k £1470.

Fat cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

D Poyntz, Drumquin 730k £332, R Gallagher, Greencastle 640k £332, Galbally farmer 530k £324; 540k £306, P Hawkes, Omagh 730k £292, E B McCullagh, Plumbridge 580k £290, M C Donnelly, Dromore 620k £284, Fairmount Farms, Claudy 830k £280; 760k £274 and D Finlay, Kilclean 680k £278.

Friesian cows

N Jackson, Dromore 670k £266, William McCreery, Castlederg 720k £252, D Scott, Omagh 720k £250 and R McElduff, Carrickmore 610k £248.

Weanlings

A McCartan, Carrickmore £1800 Charolais bull, K P Maguire, Leggs PO £1500 Charolais bull; £1420 Belgian Blue bull, R D King, Drumrawn £1460 and £1430 Fleckvieh bulls, R Bonnar, Beragh £1400 and £1270 Aberdeen Angus bulls, T McDermott, Strabane £1300 Charolais bull, PJ McGurn, Kesh £1390 and £1200 Simmental bulls, Jas McNulty, Glenmornan £1310 Limousin heifer, J F Kelly, Artigarvan £1300 Charolais bull; £1240 Charolais heifer, J Cowan, Strabane £1290 and £1270 Aberdeen Angus bull and S McCauley, Bellanaleck £1270 and £1200 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Dropped calves

K Warnock, Trillick £1100 and £980 Limousin bulls, W C Young, Castlederg £1010; £960 and £950 Limousin bulls, R Sterritt, Mountjoy £990 Belgian Blue bull, R Gallagher, Greencastle £990 Simmental heifer, R Crawford, Droit £950 Limousin bull, T McClure, Beragh £890 Belgian Blue bull £850 Belgian Blue heifer, S Robinson, Reaghan £840 Hereford heifer, S McLaughlin, Drumragh £780 Simmental bull; £780 Simmental heifer, I Patterson, Seskinore £800 Aberdeen Angus bull, R J Graham, Ederney £790 Belgian Blue bull, H K Smyth, Dromore £780; £770 and £720 Aberdeen Angus bulls, J Leitch, Carncorn £780 Charolais bull and David Beattie, Omagh £760 Belgian Blue bull; £760 Belgian Blue heifer.