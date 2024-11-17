Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Demand for dairy stock continues with heifers reaching 3,900gns, cows selling to 3,720gns and bulls topping at 3,800gns, at the October Dungannon Dairy Sale, hosted by Taaffe Auctions.

The monthly Dungannon sale is a one-stop shop for quality pedigree Holstein cattle to suit all requirements, including conventional and robotic systems. Heifers ranged from 1,500gns, while cows sold from 1,700gns upwards.

Sale leader at 3,900gns was Mountainview Parfect Lavinia PLI £316 from Richard Watt’s herd at Augher. Sired by Siemers Rengd Parfect, this fresh calved heifer is bred from Mountainview Solomon Lavinia EX91 who gave 14,896kgs of milk in her third lactation.

Jim and Charlotte Stevenson’s Newry Chase H Heiress PLI £346 sold for 3,500gns. She is by Drouner K&L Chase, and out of the EX91 Newry Hotline Heiress who gave 13,019kgs at 4.47% butterfat and 3.49% protein. This heifer is a potential eighth generation EX.

Derrymore Rubels Mia Red 2 PLI £257 from Noel and Pauline McCorry and Sons, Aghalee, sold for 3,250gns. This one is by Hoogerhorst DG OH Rubels-Red, and is a potential third generation VG from Derrymore Effort Mia Red.

Jim and Nicholas McCann, Bangor, sold Simlahill Rubicon Darkie 2 PLI£122 for 2,950gns. Sired by EDG Rubicon, her dam is Simlahill Dempsey Darkie 2.

Following close behind at 2,900gns was Simlahill Fuel Lou Ella PLI£124. A potential thirteenth generation VG/EX, she was sired by Melarry Fuel, and bred from Simlahill Unix Lou Ella VG88.

Also selling at 2,900gns was Sam and John McCormick’s Hilltara Will Lulu PLI £80, a potential fourteenth generation VG/EX sired by the home-bred Hilltara Will I Am.

The day’s reserve champion was Jim and Nicolas McCann’s Simlahill Pepper Dora 2 PLI £170 sold for 2,200gns. She was sired by Delaberge Pepper and bred from Simlahill Unix Dora EX LP70.

Claiming the honourable mention award was the second placed heifer, Kilvergan Almamater Erle 7 PLI £399 GP83-2yr who realised 2,400gns for Stephen Haffey and Sons, Lurgan. This one is by Westcoast Almamater, and bred from Kilvergan Batman Erle.

Leading cow trade at 3,720gns was the Stevenson family’s second calver Newry Cyprus MG Barbie PLI £361 VG-2yr. A potential fifth generation EX, she was sired by EDG Bob Cyprus, and bred from Newry Magic G Barbie EX92-2E LP50.

The Stevenson’s also realised 3,000gns for Newry Cyrpus S Heiress 2 VG85 SP PLI £111. She was sired by EDG Bob Cyprus, and is out of Newry Superpoll Heiress EX90, LP50 SP. This one produced 9,615kgs at 4.56% butterfat and 3.23% in her first lactation and is backed by five generations of EX cows.

Next best at 2,950gns was the second placed cow from Wilson and Andrew Patton’s herd at Newtownards. Ards Applejax Romina VG86 PLI £403 is a potential thirteenth generation VG/EX. She was sired by Seagull Bay MJ Applejax, and is out of Ards Distinction Romina EX91 LP80.

The Patton’s also realised 2,900gns for Ards Vader Roxy VG PLI £372, sired by Bomaz Vader, and out of Ards La Bron Roxy EX91-2E LP60; and 2,650gns for the fourth placed Ards Vader Romina GP-2yr PLI £554, a potential fourteenth generation VG/EX sired by Bomaz Vader.

Richard Watt secured two 2,850gns bids. First to sell was the pre-sale show champion Mountainview Rager Neblina LI £306, a potential eleventh generation VG/EX, sired by Ri-Val-Re Rager Red. She gave 14,540kgs at 3.45% butterfat and 3.11% protein in her first lactation and is currently producing 58 litres per day.

The October show and sale was generously sponsored by Gortavoy Feeds, and judged by Ivor Broomfield from the 80-cow Moneyquin Herd at Armagh. He congratulated the exhibitors on a good entry of quality stock. “The champion is a powerful young cow with great breed character. She is well-balanced, has great strength and width throughout, and a beautiful udder.”

Richard Watt’s third calver Mountainview Casper Pam VG PLI £258 also sold for 2,850gns. Sired by Claynook Casper, she is bred from Mountainview Pello Pam VG LP70. This young cow averaged 13,289kgs in her first two lactations.

Three bulls from Stuart Smith’s Prehen Herd at Londonderry sold to average £3,220 per head.

Topping bull trade at 3,800gns was the June 2023 born Prehen Flies GPLI £737. Sired by Pine Tree Denovo Aleo, his dam is Boghill Glamour Sassa V Carlin A GP84-2* - a former number two GPLI female in UK.

Selling at 2,900gns was the March 2023 Prehen Zillow ET PLI £818 – believed to be the highest GPLI bull ever offered for sale at auction in the UK. Sired by Winstar Elver-P POC, his dam is Prehen Plinko Zig Zag 5 ET who gave 9,087kgs at 5.20% butterfat and 3.80% protein in her first lactation.

Other leading prices for heifers include:

2,880gns paid to Agnew Bros for Model Farm Radical Alama 3 PLI £298.

2,850gns paid to Agnew Bros for Model Farm Spock Crystal 2 PLI £276; and Jim and Nicholas McCann for Simlahill Ranger Peach PLI £413.

2,800gns paid to the McCorry family for Derrymore Brett Sheila Red; and Wm Boyd, Topstall Victor Roberta PLI £150.

2,750gns paid to Wilson and Andrew Patton for Ards Lambda T Chassity 2 PLI £309.

2,700gns paid to Owen Martin for Garaba Lambda Hazel PLI £405.