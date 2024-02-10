Demand for protected urea continues to increase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Driving this trend are several key factors: the role of protected urea in lowering ammonia volatilisation rates post the application of nitrogen fertiliser;the confidence amongst farmers that specific protected urea products are now seen to perform exceptionally well in local growing conditions; protected urea as a nitrogen source tends to be better value than Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN).

Moreover, the availability of ‘sustainability bonuses’ for dairy farmers committing to low emission production systems, linked to verified carbon audits will often include a protected urea use element.

What is protected urea?

United Feeds' Chloe Kyle & Peter Speir with Armoy dairy farmer, Stephen Morrison (centre).

Urea is a highly concentrated chemical nitrogen fertiliser which has an NPK (nitrogen: phosphorus: potassium) ratio of 46-0-0. Urea is the most widely used nitrogen source globally however, the process it undergoes to make it available to the plant means that up to 53% of the nitrogen can be lost as ammonia compared with an average of 4% for Calcium Ammonium Nitrate fertiliser (CAN).

Protectedurea though has been treated with an active ingredient called a urease inhibitor.

Urease is an enzyme that is widely found in the soil. It acts to catalyse the conversion of urea to ammonium cations. It is during this conversion process that ammonia gas is lost from untreated urea.

A urease inhibitor is used to reduce the activity of the urease enzyme and slow the rate at which urea is converted to ammonium, thus stabilising it and reducing the loss to the atmosphere.

One immediate consequence of this process taking place is the opportunity to effectively apply urea throughout the growing season.

Previously, urea was only suitable for use during the early spring months of the year.Once air and soil temperatures increase, nitrogen losses due to ammonia volatilisation became too great.

However, the development of proven urease inhibitors has meant that urea fertilisers remain stable in the soil, irrespective of the ambient temperature.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Environment nd Rural Affairs (DAERA), switching from straight urea to protected urea will reduce total ammonia fertiliser emissions in Northern Ireland by 32%.

Locally, CAN based fertilisers were the nitrogen source of choice for many years. However, it is susceptible both to nitrate leaching and to de-nitrification, having significantly higher nitrous oxide (a potent greenhouse gas) emissions than urea.

Results from a study by AFBI and Teagasc have shown considerable benefit from using urea in combination with the urease inhibitor NBPT (N-(n-butyl) thiophosphorictriamide).

Trials confirm that urea + NBPT offered a reduction in ammonia losses of up to 84% compared with straight urea, whilst maintaining similar agronomic yields to CAN and reducing nitrous oxide emissions by up to 73%.

Total annual grass yields are comparable between CAN, urea or protected urea coated with an inhibitor. However, protected urea can deliver a significant financial saving per unit of Nitrogen when compared to CAN.

This confirms that comparable levels of productivity, as well as reduced volatile N losses, are achievable.

Driving performance from forage in 2024

According to United Feeds’ commercial agronomist Chloe Kyle, now is the time for all livestock farmers to start implementing plans on how to make best use of forage (grazed grass and silage) in 2024.

She confirms the key starting point of having soils analysed and using this information to develop an efficient and cost-effective grassland nutrient management plan.

For those farmers who have availed of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme, all this is information is already available.

Chloe further explained:

“For those still waiting to avail of the new measure, it’s a case of getting soil samples taken now and acting on the results that are subsequently made available.”

“Soil samples must be taken before slurry or fertiliser is spread on ground.”

According to the United Feeds’ representative, soil test results will confirm an accurate pH figure in tandem with soil P & K indices. These results can then be used to help plan slurry and fertiliser applications to maximise soil fertility and grass plant growth.

“Slurry has the capacity to meet all the P & K requirements of a growing grass sward during the spring months. But this will not be the case if either the P or K index is very low.”

Nitrogen fertiliser will act to optimise grass output throughout the growing season: but with various forms available - which should be used?

Protected urea is a proven and effective nitrogen source for both grazing and silage swards under the growing conditions that prevail locally.

United Feeds was the first fertiliser supplier in Northern Ireland to offer an effective source of protected urea:SustaiN(previously marketed as KaN)

Chloe Kyle again:

“Sales of SustaiN protected urea have increased exponentially since we introduced the product to the market back in 2014.”

“SustaiN fertilisers are protected by the globally respected urease inhibitor ‘Agrotain®’ and they act to provide a steady release of nitrogen to grass plantsthroughout the growing season.”

The active ingredient within Agrotain® is the urease inhibitor:NBPT

Chloe Kyle further explained:

“SustaiN is a direct replacement for CAN based fertiliser and should be used as such. This is why SustaiN can be used so effectively throughout the growing season.”

“By staying longer in the urea form, the fertiliser can more slowly become available to plants, increasing the chance of being there when needed by the crop.”

SustaiN is available in both nitrogen: sulphur and nitrogen: potash combinations.

The United Feeds agronomist is also recommending the application of sulphur at a rate of 30 units/ac on first cut silage crops.

This nutrient acts to increase dry matter yields and forage quality. Specifically, sulphur improves nitrogen use efficiency within the plant.

Sulphur is the building blocks for protein and will aid crude protein content and quality of grass.

Chloe continued:

“Sulphur requirements cannot be met by slurry alone. A first cut sulphur application costs approximately £7/ac. However, a 30% reduction in silage yield that could well result from a sulphur deficiency has been valued by AFBI at £72/ac.”

A farmer’s perspective

Stephen Morrison milks 230 Holstein/Friesian cows near Armoy in Co Antrim with his father, David. The herd has been milked robotically for a number of years. Current performance levels are excellent with the cows averaging 11,800L.

Stephen explained:

“Apart from the months of June and July, the cows are calving the year round. The current calving index is 393 days.”

He added:

“The cows are housed while milking: they are allowed out to grass during the dry period.”

“We are using sexed semen across the herd, which is helping to secure the replacement heifers that we need from the very best breeding animals.”

The Morrisons are committed to a multi-cut grass silage system with an absolute focus on producing high quality forage.

“We are currently securing 3,500L from forage: the plan is to push this figure up to 4,000L.” Stephen commented.

“We aim to take five cuts of silage each year. By taking this approach we use less fertiliser per cut.

“The plan is to take the first cut at the end of April and to follow-on every 40 days after that. Obviously, all of this is weather-dependent.”

Re-seeding is an integral part of the grassland management practices followed on the Morrison farm.

Approximately 10% of the available area is dedicated to spring wholecrop: the cereal is under sown with grass.

Stephen views slurry as a key component of the fertiliser used on the farm.

He said:

“All the grassland is treated with slurry in early February. A local contractor does this job for us using an umbilical system, which is fitted with a trailing shoe or dribble bar. “

“We target 3,000gallons of slurry per acre. Slurry is also spread between each cut of silage.”

Stephen sources all his potash and phosphorous courtesy of the slurry available on the farm. SustaiN is used to provide all the chemical nitrogen used on the farm for the entire growing season.

“We had previously used standard urea,” he commented.

“But this could only be used early in the season. The decision to switch to SustaiN was taken seven years ago.”

“When we made that switch to SustaiN, the difference was day and night. We now have a fertiliser that performs consistently well from February to September, at a lower cost per unit of nitrogen and is better for the environment.”

“In addition, the impact on grass growth achieved by SustaiN was also immediate. It was just like using a normal CAN fertiliser.”

“The job of spreading the SustaiN is split between myself and a contractor. For the season ahead, we are planning to use a GPS-based spreading system which will further improve the placement of the fertiliser across the entire grassland area.”

Stephen continued:

“Last year we managed to get four cuts of silage taken: normally we would aim for five.”

“First cut ground gets slurry and 65kg of SustaiN per acre. For subsequent cuts, the amounts of slurry and SustaiN are reduced in line with the forage yields that can be expected.”

Stephen views the addition of sulphur within SustaiN as being critically important.

He explained:

“The added sulphur is boosting forage protein levels. In turn, this is allowing us to reduce the amount of protein offered to the cows.”

“Currently, we are feeding a 15% nut and a 19% blend.”

“Previously, we were up at a 23% blend and a 17% nut. We are also able to reduce overall feeding rates, which reflect the quality of the forage available to the cows.”

Stephen concluded:

“SustaiN is working for us at all levels. We are getting all the production benefits of a very high-quality nitrogen fertiliser, which also works to reduce ammonia and nitrous oxide emission levels.”

“This is a win:win scenario.”

In conclusion

The 2024 slurry spreading window has opened. Farmers across Northern Ireland will be striving to make best use of the fertilisers available to them over the coming weeks and months.

The aim will be to apply manures and fertilisers at those times when crop uptake will be maximised

Making best use of slurry and farm yard manures will be very important in this context. When it comes to using chemical N, there are clear signs that the market is changing.

Increasing numbers of farmers across Northern Ireland are switching to protected urea. Research confirms that its use allows best use to be made of applied N throughout the grazing and silage making seasons.

The environmental/sustainability benefits of using protected urea are also undeniable. What’s also becoming very important is the need to apply sulphur and nitrogen in matching levels in order to maximise both grass production and protein levels throughout the growing season.