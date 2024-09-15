Demand for unique whole colostrum powder continues to grow at an exponential rate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every dairy and suckler farmer is absolutely aware of the need to get high quality colostrum into a newborn calf within minutes of birth.

So much for the theory! But putting this into practice can be fraught with complications. Drawing colostrum from a cow can be a long and drawn out process, especially late at night. And where heifers are concerned, there will always be those animals that are slow to drop their milk in the first place.

The good news is that a whole colostrum powder is now available in Northern Ireland that provides calves with the best possible start they could ever expect to get. The product is called: ‘Calf Choice Total’.

It comprises only high quality colostrum powder that has been sourced from specifically selected cows. As a result, when mixed with water at the recommended temperature, it offers all the nutrition and colostral protein that a new born calf needs.

Calf Choice Total is available exclusively from Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd.

“We can’t keep up with demand for the product at the present time,” confirmed the company’s Ivan Minford.

The product is manufactured by Canada-based SCCL. The company is committed to offering products that are parallel to what Mother Nature intended for calves.

Cow colostrum is sourced from specifically licensed farms. It is then heat treated to kill-off any harmful pathogens. The whole colostrum is then dried into a convenient, shelf-stable powder form.

SCCL business manager for the UK and Ireland, Morven Watson, was a recent visitor to Northern Ireland.

She commented: “Calf Choice Total can be mixed in seconds by adding water at 49°C. By the time it has been thoroughly mixed, the colostrum will have cooled to 38°C, which is body temperature for a young calf. The product is made from pooled colostrum sourced from literally thousands of cows, currently milking in the UK and the Netherlands.

“As a consequence it contains colostral proteins, fat and biofactors that will deliver optimal levels of nutrition, which a neonatal calf needs to survive. The production process associated with the original colostrum also ensures a zero risk of transmission, where the likes of Johne’s and other disease-causing pathogens are concerned.”

For calves left with their mothers for 24 hours, an initial 2L feed of Calf Choice Total will suffice. The calf can subsequently suckle its mother. However, in cases where the calf is removed shortly after birth, feeding 4L of the colostrum is advised. Feeding the SCL colostrum to newborn suckler calves is also strongly recommended.

Ivan Minford again: “Again it’s a way of ensuring that the calves get the proper start to life that they need. Only one feed is normally required for suckled calves, as they will be remaining with their mothers.”

In addition to feeding Calf Choice Total at birth, an increasing number of farmers are including 100g of the colostrum powder to mother’s milk or milk powder for up to 10 days after birth.

Transition milk has been shown to support the health and development of the immature gut in the first few weeks of life.

Other products, such as probiotics, prebiotics or other additives do not have this same beneficial effect.

Morven Watson concluded: “Calf Choice Total represents the effective convenient option when it comes to ensuring that a newborn calf gets the all-important colostrum it needs as soon as possible after birth.”

For further information, please contact Ivan Minford on : 07831 189852