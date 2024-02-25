Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weather may have been dull and dank but it did nothing to detract from the excitement of the competitors who had everything to play for as the league table showed precious little dividing the top 15 for whom the £1,000 prize money was available.

Nerves played their part as some of the dressage tests reflected tension and there were uncharacteristic faults in both show jumping and cross country for competitors who had previously been consistently clear.

However, when the final tots were tallied and verified, Lisburn’s Amateur rider, Denis Currie, and his faithful steed, Arodstown Aramis, soared to the top to claim the title of Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing Champion for 2024.

Nicki Nesbitt riding Kenny B, clear in the 1m XC. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

This is Denis’ fourth time to claim this prestigious title since the Baileys Horse Feeds sponsored competition started in 2016.

Sixteen-year-old North Down Pony Club member, Carys Black, was hot on his heels, winning one class and picking up a fifth in another to add extra points to her tally, ending up just one point adrift of the winner.

Zara Reid, who had been leading from week one with Greylands Diamond Girl had to settle for fourth place as she was on a family holiday and missed out on competing in the final week.

She completed on the same points as Claire Ireland and Goin’ For Gold who got priority in the placings due to the application of published criteria to be used in the event of equality of points.

Hannah Hoey riding Zena, clear in the 90cm Showjumping. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

It is extremely encouraging to see the number of underage riders who have finished in the top section of the leader board and even more so considering that many of those were making their debut in the league and have attributed the benefits of the league for their tangible progress over the six weeks.

Again, the predominance of entries this week were in the Intro class which required a two-way split.

The ‘A’ section, judged by FEI Level 3 Judge, David Lee, saw Carys Black take the win with her mother’s nine-year-old gelding, Glencairns Little Monkey.

This combination has shown very consistent form, having appeared in the top four placings on four of the five weeks that they competed.

Isaac McCarthy riding Hollywood Pippin, clear in the 80cm XC. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Katie McKee, who has seldom been out of placings with Bear, aka Water Paint, her nine-year-old skewbald gelding whom she introduced to eventing in the Autumn season of 2021, took the runner-up spot, just fractionally behind the leader.

Lucinda Webb-Graham judged the ‘B’ section and was most impressed with Robert Newell who has taken the series by storm since joining the league four weeks ago and this week completed his trio of wins on Louis, his 10-year-old Sligo Candy Boy gelding, who was awarded 70%. Sixteen-year-old Holly Rice from Banbridge slotted into second place with 66.8 which was enough to guarantee her the Thoroughbred prize with Supreme Dream.

It’s so encouraging to see this eight-year-old mare by Captain Gerrard, which ran 19 times, now happy in her new vocation.

The 34 starter Pre Novice class was judged by Coreen Abernethy with Gemma Esler landing straight on the 70% mark on board Remember Bea, a seven-year-old Ramiro B mare, jointly owned with Norma Wilkinson and which currently stands as the EI90 National Eventing Champion for 2023.

Lucy Gibson riding Lewis, clear in the 1.20m Showjumping. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Bronze medal winner in the Flexi League, Claire Ireland, was second on Goin’ For Gold, just 0.2 penalty points behind.

This partnership, which were selected as part of the Grassroots Gazette inaugural Academy, have been very staunch supporters of the Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing League.

Dublin based Judge, David Lee, scrutinised the Novice section where he rewarded Ella Boyle and Tiger with his top mark of 77.8%, giving her a runaway victory.

Tiger is a nine-year-old gelding (Samiro Cruz MC) with whom she picked up a fifth placing at Ballindennisk International last September and they also performed well enough to get a second placing in the Intermediate class.

Katie McKee claimed second place on a score of 72.3 with Murray (Summit) an 11-year-old gelding bred by June Burgess out of her event mare, Olive Oyle.

Denis Currie and Arodstown Aramis, who were denied a win in the Novice section, clearly had their sights firmly focussed on the league title.

Ella Boyle riding Tiger, winners of the Novice Dressage. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

This was definitely his week when he delivered a show stopping performance in the Intermediate section where Lucinda Webb-Graham suitably rewarded him with her highest mark of 76.6.

Both show jumping and cross country were busy as competitors worked hard to gain as many qualifying points as possible.

As always, sincere thanks go to all the volunteers who work so hard in all disciplines and in all weathers to keep this show running so smoothly.

Sincere thanks, too, to title sponsor, Judy Maxwell of Baileys Horse Feeds, for the very generous sponsorship as well as Treo Eile and Area 17 of the Pony Club for their individual prizes.

The prize giving will take place at the Meadows this coming Saturday (24th February), at the completion of the dressage and a full report on all winners will be prepared next week.

The Flexi Eventing continues this Saturday (non qualifying day) and is open to absolutely everyone and, as the name suggests, riders can choose to do any or all of the three disciplines.

Dressage entries to be made via PayPal to [email protected] with enquiries to Dora on 07876758979 or [email protected]. Enquiries in relation to show jumping and cross country should be directed to MEC on 07711815267.

Full Results

Dressage

Intro ‘A’ – Judge: David Lee

Carys Black, Glencairns Little Monkey;

Katie McKee, Bear;

Marina Stewart, Bear;

Rachael Burns, Cavalier Carry On Cruising;

Hannah Whittle, Red;

Lynsey Kennedy, Izzey.

Intro ‘B’ – Judge: Lucinda Webb-Graham

Robert Newell, Louis;

Holly Rice, Supreme Dream;

Megan Carson, Captain Cruzdown;

Elaine O’Connor, Masha;

Janice Ireland, Technicolour Dream;

Ella Rose Sands, Rosie.

Pre Novice - Judge: Coreen Mawhinney

Gemma Esler, Bea;

Claire Ireland, Goin’ For Gold;

Felicity McConnell, Easy Pleased;

Katie McKee, Bear;

Carys Black, Glencairns Little Monkey;

Charlie Watson, Leamore Girl.

Novice- Judge: David Lee

Ella Boyle, Tiger;

Katie McKee, Murray;

Symone Brown, Merlot;

Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis;

Maya Constable, Rock On Pedro;

Charlotte Keers, Freddie.

Intermediate- Judge: Lucinda Webb-Graham

Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis;

Ella Boyle, Tiger;

Andrew Napier, Elsa;

Nichola Wray, Dylan.

Showjumping (double clear)

70cms

Anna Reid, Bobby; Edna Lyness, Thunder; Henry McCarthy, Balnashallog Goldfinch; Samantha Keys, Merrylegs.

80cms

Alex Best, Ollie; Ana Goodrich, Chief; Ella Rose Sands, Rosie; Freya Kennedy, Sunny; Jessica Byrne, Crunchie; Lily Murphy, Willow; Lee Pike, Fudge; Robyn Rice, My Isabella; Sarah Cowan, Lady Remarque; Sarah Wilson, Didi; Zach Watson, Lola; Shannon Treanor, Tippy; Donna Barron, Barney.

90cms

Aimee-Leigh Bailie, Villa Prince; Alex Best, Cali; Barbara Johns, Drumhowan Darlin Jazz; Charlotte Nelson, Taylor; Christina Taylor, Bob; Emily Hawe, Crannard King of Hearts; Emily Roney, April; Emma Thompson, Lily; Emma-Leigh McAllister, Rocknaree; Gaby Kirk, Roly; Jessica McConnell, Derry; Karina McVeigh, Cococabana; Katie Smyth, Millie; Kitty Cullen, Lucky; Lily Brown, Lisnagardy Rambler; Marina Stewart, Troy; Olivia Stewart, Beezies Minty; Patrick McCready, Shantik’s Boy; Ross Graham, Theo; Saoirse Riley, Drumbilla Cohen; Sophie Cowan, Tempo Quickstep; Victoria Grieves, Twister D’Euro; Hannah Hoey, Freda; Hannah Funston, Carstown Golden Splash.

1m

Alexandra McConnell, Birt; Carys Black, Glencairns Little Monkey; Charlotte Nelson, Taylor; Emma Ewing, Murphy; Emma-Leigh McAllister, Rocknaree; Freya Kennedy, G; Gaby Kirk, Roly; Gemma Esler, Rocco; Jessica McConnell, Derry; Katie McKee, Noah; Lily Brown, Heolas. Queen Anne; Lucy Gibson, Lottie; Lynn Kelly, Donaghmore Dolly; Maya Constable, Duncarbery Cascade; Maya Constable, Rockon Pedro; Robert Newell, Louis; Poppy Duff, Kiltiernan Pride; Heather McMillan, Rock Carnival; Jamie-Lee Marks, Fred; Dean Salmon, Tullymurry Seana.

1.10m

Emma Irwin, Darcy; Lucy Gibson, Louis; Lucy Gibson, Lottie; Rachael Broome, Rosey; Kitty Cullen, Schnapps.

1.20m

Lucy Gibson, Louis; Ben Cousins, Broughshane Boy.

Cross Country (clear rounds)

70cms

Anna Reid, Bobby; Claire Ireland, Molly’s Prince; Henry McCarthy, Balnashallog Goldfinch; Laoise Clancy, Tessa; Sofia Newell, Lexie; Susannah Tate, Blaze; Maddison Kane, Lily Rose.

80cms

Barbara Johns, Drumhowan Darlin Jazz; Caitlin Brown, Rua Rebel; Ella Rose Sands, Rosie; Freya O’Kane, Derraveragh Peaches; Gill McAreavey, Izzy; Isaac McCarthy, Hollywood Pippin; Kathryn Wolffe, Taking Chances; Lisa Mitchell-Talbot, Liadan Gal; Lynsey Kennedy, Izzey; Robyn Rice, My Isabella; Saoirche Riley, Drumbilla Coben; Sarah Cowan, Lady Remarque; Sarah Wilson, Didi; Callie Kennedy, Coreen Rock N roller; Heidi Martin, Crannard King of Hearts; Susannah Tate, Blaze; Lily Murphy, Willow.

90cms

Amy Smyth, Lisross Irish Knight; Anne Killen, Alf; Carys Black, Glencairns Little Monkey; Charlie Watson, Leamore Girl; Claire Ireland, Goin’ For Gold; Gemma Esler, Bea; Gemma Esler, Rocco; Julie Coombs, Bruno; Justine O’Hara, Vales Beeswing; Karina McVeigh, Cococabana; Katie McKee, Noah; Lauren Smyth, Hey There Delilah; Rachael Burns, Cavalier Carry On Cruising; Sara Ward, Dotamado Lady; Abbie Harkness, Melody; Sarah Pike, Beauty.

1m