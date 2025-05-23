Denny Sausages unveils a brand new advertising campaign

Denny, Ireland’s number one brand within the cooked meats, rasher and sausage categories is set to unveil a new advertising campaign.

Produced by leading UK and European food company, Pilgrim’s Europe, Denny’s product portfolio includes branded and own-label sausages, rashers, sliced cooked meats, food to go, puddings and meat free lines.

The new campaign, ‘Denny Time, Denny Place’ will see the brand feature on TV once more, along with new outdoor and VOD advertising, bespoke social and digital media activity and sampling at key calendar events.

“We are committed to driving the Denny brand forward in Ireland,” explained Ashley Moran, marketing and category director IOI at Pilgrim's Europe.

“Famous for great taste and quality, at Denny we have over 200 years’ experience offering consumers innovative, healthy and flavoursome products they can trust. ‘Denny Time, Denny Place’ embodies our brand values of quality, family and goodness, but also puts the products at the heart of mealtimes.

“The campaign is driven by our desire to show how people connect with our food, regardless of the time of day. Our TV adverts really celebrate the versatility of the brand, and how it fits every occasion. From breakfast, lunch and dinner to late-night snacks and spontaneous camping trips, Denny Time, Denny Place aims to inspire consumers with quick and easy meal inspiration.

“The brand will also have excellent visibility at high footfall events throughout the year, including the Balmoral Show and at airports across Ireland / Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”

Ashley continued: “We are confident our new campaign, will resonate with consumers, and showcase the personality behind the brand – and we can’t wait to see the roll-out over the coming months.”

For more information on Denny products and distribution please contact Brian Kelly, commercial director at Pilgrim’s Europe on [email protected] and for news and updates visit www.denny.ie/.