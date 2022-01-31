Department is keen to hear your views on proposed Resilience Payment

DAERA launched the proposals for public consultation on 21 December.

A “simple”, area based income (resilience) payment is proposed, to provide a safety net for farm business, progressing down to a level which does not blunt innovation and productivity but also delivering foundation environmental outcomes.

It is proposed that this will be a ‘gateway’ support scheme, and those wishing to apply to most of the other support measures, must first meet the criteria of this scheme.

The funding for this proposed resilience measure will be lower than the current Basic Payment Scheme, both to mitigate the negative consequences and to enable funding to be diverted to other measures.

It is proposed that the Resilience Payment will be area based with entitlements; eligible to all land based agriculture and horticulture farm businesses.

The current proposal is broadly that all farmland, except for hard features, will be eligible.

This would extend the area of eligible land by approximately 40,000 ha or four per cent compared with the current position.

No re-basing of entitlements is being considered, but the department is giving consideration to restricting the allocation of entitlements which met reference criteria in a historic year, such as cattle or sheep registered on APHIS; and/or had at least three ha of an arable or horticultural crop. This will ensure that only active farmers (defined as an applicant who has the decision making powers, benefits and financial risks of the agricultural activity being undertaken) receive a Resilience Payment by removing businesses solely engaged in grass selling and maintenance of land in Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition Requirements (GAEC).

The department is also proposing upper and lower thresholds for the Resilience Payment in keeping with its policy rationale.

Progressive or tiered capping is proposed above £60,000 and it is proposed that applicants should have a minimum claim size of 10ha.

Applicants must also meet a set of conditions to address the key outcome of improved environmental sustainability, these include: participation in soil testing, including Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), preparing a nutrient management plan and recording of sire data on APHIS/NIFAIS of all calves born for both dairy and beef herds to assist the implementation of the planned Livestock Genetics and Data programme.

In addition, farmers must comply with new Farm Sustainability Standards to replace cross compliance.

The department wants you to have a say and you can find out more at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/consultation-future-agricultural-policy-proposals-northern-ireland

Your views are sought by answering a series of questions.

DAERA officials are currently hosting a number of information sessions during this eight-week consultation period, and the final information session will be held on Wednesday (2 February) from 10am to 11am.