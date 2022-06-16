Derek Walsh from Waterford wins Old Bird Skibbereen for 2nd year

The staggered times for race marking was not suitable to all members, but the long queuing has thankfully come to an end.

Race marking was delayed until Tuesday due to unfavourable weather and liberation was Wednesday 1st June at 9.00am in a Light Northerly wind. 282 members entered 2427 pigeons and were competing for £7,654.00 in pools and prize money. The race was sponsored by Bamfords Topflight. As usual over the last number of years we just publish 3 x Section Results, South, Middle and North, overall winner just like last year was Derek Walsh of Tower Invitation in Waterford, Liam Donnelly & Son from Finglas had 1st Middle Sect and the high flying Newry partnership of J F McCabe & Son had the best bird in the North Sect which had the largest entry. It is essential I receive the Top 10 bird details ASAP after the various races to meet publication deadlines for the race reports. In a later report I will cover Fed & Combine plus club results for all the INFC programme, and, include where possible photos’ of winners.

Skibbereen Old Bird Inland National - Sponsored by Bamfords Topflight.

Liam Donnelly from the Finglas club in Dublin, 2nd in the Middle Sect from Skibbereen.

INFC South Section 28/224 - 1, 2, 3, 4, D.Walsh Tower Inv. velocities 1418.6, 1418.3, 1390, 1388. 5, Bolger Family Blackwatertown 1379.

1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th South Sect and 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th Open INFC Derek Walsh Tower Invitation RPC – Vel 1418.6, 1418.3, 1390, and 1388 flying 105 miles winning £304 and the Ronnie Johnston Challenge Cup.

Derek Walsh from County Waterford who I had previously met at the Lisburn Centre a couple of years ago, and again at the INFC presentation last year, had a super team performance and was well pleased to collect his first Nat in the INFC in a season when he scored 3 x 1sts from Skibbereen. He won the OB Nat and retained that title again this season, and then in the YB equivalent his first two arrivals were on the one yard exactly. He has put together a collection of the very-best, bloodlines from across the world at his Dynasty Lofts and has won numerous awards in recent years.

The J F McCabe winner of 1st North Section.

5th South Sect Bolger Family Blackwater RPC - Vel 1379 flying 130 miles winning £20

First of all, I would like to congratulate Derek Walsh on his great performance on the winning the National. Some details on the bird are: He is a Pouw Bros X Van den Bulk.

The mother is a (Pouw) was a gift from club mate Leo Dobbs she has produced several good pigeons for us while the sire is from Steven Foster from England. A half-brother to this year’s 5th South Section winner is probably our best racer scoring multiple Fed cards, and also, a winner of Ist Fed and South Section INFC Skibbereen YB Nat in 2018, winning all the pools and Nom. A year later the same bird was 3rd Section and 3rd Open INFC Skibbereen OB National again winning the pools and Nom. A super bloodline for this loft especially in the INFC Skibbereen.

INFC Middle Section 58/387 – 1, Keegan & Darling Donnycarney 1329.47, 2, L Donnelly & Son Finglas 1329.24, 3, Keegan & Darling Donnycarney 1328.91, 4, 5, T Nelson Ballymun 1309.7, 1309.5.

John F McCabe & Son from Newry & District winners of 1st North Section.

1st & 3rd Middle Sect and 12th Open INFC Keegan & Darling, Donnycarney – Vels 1329, 1328 flying 179 miles winning £412

See the picture is of our first bird a very good hen, she was 9th Sect & 77th Open last year in the Skibbereen National. She is a very consistent and is Maurice van der Kruk blood. The second bird is also MVDK blood and was 2nd Club, 18th Fed two weeks ago 11,000 birds. Maurice Van Den Kruk blood has taken our loft to the next level over the last few years. Keegan and Darling are one of the most consistent lofts in this area, lots more to come. Thanks lads.

2nd Middle Section Liam Donnelly Finglas – Vel 1329 flying 177 miles winning £50

Sticky Donker Blue Cock, down from pigeons obtained from Thomas Maguire of the Sandy Hill Stud in Dublin, Liam has a super record racing in the INFC and Finglas are one of the very top lofts in Dublin. This loft is a former winner of the INFC Yearling Nat flown from Sennen Cove.

Keegan & Darling from Donnycarney 1st & 3rd in the Middle Sect Skibbereen.

4th & 5th Middle Sect Tom Nelson Ballymun – Vels 1309.7, 1309.5 flying 179 miles winning £163

Yet another top Dublin loft, Tom Nelson of Ballymun has been collecting awards for many years.

IHFC North Section 196/1814 – 1, J F McCabe & Son Newry & District 1338 4, 2, I Rollins & Son Hillsborough & Maze 1333 1, 3, J Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze 1330.6, 4, 5, S G Briggs Lisburn & District 1330.1, 1330.0, 6, 7, 8, J Gregory & Sons Colin 1328.3, 1328.2, 1328.1, 9, D McElhone Eastway 1327.8, 10, J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1327.

1st North Sect & 7th Open INFC John F McCabe & Son Newry & District – Vel 1338 flying 219 miles winning £595

Top loft flying in the City of Newry, most consistent and a great racing record in both NIPA and INFC. What a week it’s been for members in Newry & District H.P.S with four Races held in total this week. The I.N.F.C Skibbereen Nat race took place midweek with John F McCabe & Son Conor winning the North Section and Finishing 7th Overall the week was already off to a flyer. There was then three N.I.P.A Races held on the weekend from the Fermoy 5 Bird, 3rd Fermoy and 2nd Talbenny.

Positions won for J F McCabe & Son - 1st North Section Skibereen OB National, 29th Open 22nd Section NIPA 25,621 Birds, 41st Open 4th Section NIPA 21,930 Birds, 68th Open 11th Section NIPA 1,101 Birds, 94th Open 4th Section NIPA 22,021 Birds. His breeding is a 50% Soontjen being from g/son of Davy Hutchinson’s No.1 pair ‘10 and Imprezza. The dam is a dtr. of our No.1 stock cock Black Gold when he was paired to a g/dtr of De Jan who in turn is dam of Champion Brendan (1st Open NIPA Fermoy 2021). She was bred by Cock Crow breeding lofts. Thanks to Jordan Hughes and Conor McCabe for the info.

“Charlotte” winner of 1st Middle Section in the OB Skibbereen for Keegan & Darling of Donnycarney.

2nd North Sect I Rollins & Son Hillsborough & Maze – Vel 1333 flying 240 miles winning £160

Last year’s North Section winner I. Rollins & Son nearly made it back-to-back wins, with his runner-up position from this year’s race. The bird in question has been one of Clyde’s most consistent racers, having previously been, Tullamore 3rd Club 330/6th Sec 1646/136th Open.

Other positions gained in the race...29th N/S 44th Open,55th N/S 76th Open,101st N/S 128th Open, of which two of them birds are full sisters to the leading bird. The blood lines from this hen, are mainly from Paul Janssen and some Lyons & Kennedy, coming down from Roger Maris. Gary Jennings PO.

3rd North Sect Jeff Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze – Vel 1330 flying 235 miles winning £80

Another loft needing no introduction Jeff Greenaway just outside Drome and racing in Hills & Maze. Direct daughter of the Tax Man - She was Second section three weeks ago. P & D Van De Bulck producing a lot of top winners for this loft.

4th and 5th North Sect S G Briggs Lisburn & District – Vel 1330, 1330 flying 244 miles winning £130

NIPA Past President Samuel Briggs from the City of Lisburn had two early arrivals from Skibbereen to finish 4th and 5th in the North Section. Super performance, details hopefully to follow.

Alan Darragh best in the INFC Skibbereen OB Nat

Seven times National winner Alan Darragh had the best three birds in the Mid Antrim Combine from the INFC Skibbereen Inland National. The birds were released on Wednesday 1st June at 9.00am in a light northerly wind. Alan’s 4-year-old blue cock timed at 14.55pm finishes 63rd north section and 84th Open INFC. Last season the cock won 1st club in the NIPA Skibbereen Inland National, and this season 4th club Fermoy and 6th club just four days ago from Talbenny. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine INFC Skibbereen OB Nat – Alan Darragh Cullybackey 1285, A Darragh 1257, A Darragh 1257, Danny Dixon Rasharkin 1257, Gary Gibson Cullybackey 1255, D Dixon 1249, D Dixon 1245, Gary Gibson 1244, Alan Darragh 1233, M/M Robinson Ahoghill 1233, Sam Murphy Kells 1230, D Houston & Son Broughshane 1222, Sam Crawford Associate 1222, D Dixon 1218, Sam Murphy 1215, Sam Murphy 1213, Alan Darragh 1203, Gary Gibson 1188, D Dixon 1187, D Dixon 1177, M/M Robinson 1123, D Dixon 1123, Alan Darragh 1122, D Dixon 1115, M/M Robinson 1110, Alan Darragh 1110, G & A Eagleson Ballymena 1100, Gary Gibson 1096, Gary Gibson 1089, D Dixon 1079, A Purvis Broughshane 1069, Gary Gibson 1064, Sam Murphy 1017, Sam Murphy 1012.

Mid Antrim Combine Clubs

Cullybackey HPS – A Darragh 1285, 1247, 1257, G Gibson 1255, 1244, A Darragh 1233, A Darragh 1203, G Gibson 1188, A Darragh 1122, 1110, G Gibson 1096, 1089, 1064.

Ahoghill Flying Club – Mr & Mrs Robinson 1233, 1123, 1110.

Kells & District HPS – S Murphy 1230, 1215, 1213, 1017, 1012.

Broughshane & District – D Houston & Son 1222, A Putvis 1069.

Harryville HPS 0 S Crawford 1222.

Ballymena & District HPS – G & A EAgleson 1100.

Derek Walsh was winner of 1st Open INFC Skibbereen for the second year running and will retain the Ronnie Johnston Challenge Cup.

Jeff Greenaway ace racer in Hills & Maze, 3rd North Section Skibbereen.

Clyde Rollins from Hills & Maze, 1st North Sect last year and 2nd North Sect in 2022.

Samuel Briggs (l) from Lisburn & District, birds together for 4th and 5th in the North Section, presenting awards at last seasons INFC presentation to Derek Walsh the double Skibbereen winner.

Alan Darragh from Cullybackey holding his 1st MAC winner from Skibbereen.