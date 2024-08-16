Derg Valley YFC to hold its tractor and truck run

Derg Valley Young Farmers’ Club will be holding their annual tractor and truck run in loving memory of Matthew Gordon on Sunday August 25th.

Beginning in the doctors surgery car park, Castlederg with registration from 12pm and leaving at 2pm to finish in The Cedar Country Hotel, Baronscourt for a barbecue. Everyone welcome. Pictured are members of the club who are looking forward to taking part in the tractor and truck run. Picture: Derg Valley Young Farmers’ Club