Designated sites cause greater fire risk, says UFU

THE restrictions being placed on farmers on designated land is contributing hugely to the current spate of wildfires, the Ulster Farmers’ Union has warned.

By prohibiting proper management of the land, including allowing heather and scrub to grow unchecked, the authorities have helped create the tinderbox conditions which have seen fires sweep across miles of countryside, putting lives and property at risk, it says.

And, with a recommendation from the Office for Environmental Protection to designate even more land, the situation is only set to become worse, the union warned.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “It’s devastating to see so many areas being impacted by wildfires in recent days, including the Mourne Mountains, the North West and County Antrim.

“Habitats have been completely destroyed, and the damage will be felt for years to come. What needs to be recognised is that the areas affected are mainly designated sites that restrict farmers’ from managing the land well.

“Farmers cannot carry out controlled burning and there are tight controls on grazing and land management. Heather and scrub are left to grow wild with limited management to control them, and as a result, the land is in ideal condition for wildfires. The restrictions placed on farmers when it comes to designated sites is quite literally adding fuel to the fire.

“Farmers need to be able to manage the land through a combination of grazing livestock, topping and controlled burning. This reduces the fire load and helps to decrease the risk of wildfires.

“Hill farmers have the knowledge and expertise to manage this complex landscape and this is crucial to reducing the risk of wildfires. An extreme wildfire is not in the best interest of the farmer, the environment or the community, it can be devastating for some farmers as it can take years for the vegetation to grow back.”

The UFU has recently criticised the Office for Environmental Protection’s recommendation that DAERA should increase the amount of designated land in NI.

Mr McLenaghan said creating more designated sites would put further natural habits in danger and threaten farmers’ livelihoods and even lives, including those of firefighters tackling the blazes.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, in an effort to reduce the burden on firefighters, has urged landowners to refrain from any prescribed burning in the remaining open season window, which usually ends on April 14.

He went on: “I am extremely disappointed to learn that fires continue to be deliberately lit in the Mournes. We need to call it what it is – it’s rural arson and it puts lives at risk. It also has a devastating impact on wildlife, flora and fauna, risks livestock, impacts on residents and businesses and causes untold damage. Anyone with information that can bring those responsible for lighting these malicious fires to justice, should bring it immediately to the PSNI or crime stoppers.”

PSNI District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down Superintendent Norman Haslett confirmed the belief that some of the fires had been started deliberately. Mr McLenaghan said the arson had to stop: “We’re hugely concerned about the potential loss of livestock caught in these fires and to grazing areas for local farmers in addition to the significant environmental damage and threat to property and life that is occurring. We encourage anyone with information to report this to the relevant authorities.

“While the UFU continue to work with the NI Wildfire Stakeholder Group to minimise the risk of wildfires, we’re calling on the DAERA Minister to act sensibly on the matter of designated sites and the rules around land management in upland areas.

“Farmers have safeguarded the countryside for generations, maintaining habitats without the restrictions of designated sites. They need to be supported to continue this work so we can minimise the risk of wildfires and keep nature and everyone safe.”