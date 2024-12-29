Despite some challenges, 2024 has seen a lot of fantastic work in Northern Ireland to support and promote the UK’s native breeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In 2024, the impacts of the multiple challenges faced by farmers and smallholders over the past five years have begun to show more clearly in the breed numbers for rare livestock and equines.

Rare Breeds Survival Trust chief executive, Christopher Price, said movement restrictions during the Covid pandemic, uncertainties around farming policy, post-Brexit changes, husbandry cost increases and the continuing cost of living crisis have all made breeding programmes and the establishment or growth of herds more difficult in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Despite these challenges, 2024 has also seen a lot of fantastic work in Northern Ireland to support and promote the UK’s native breeds.

“I was delighted to see Robbie Neill of County Down win the National Pig Association’s award for the UK Pedigree Pig Breeder of 2024,” Mr Price commented.

British Saddleback. (Pic: RBST)

“Starting in 2017 with one rare Oxford Sandy and Black sow, the family’s Stonebridge Herd has grown to over 100 pigs, which now also includes pedigree rare British Saddlebacks and Berkshire pigs.

“Overall, the rare breed groups about which we currently have the greatest concern, UK-wide, are poultry and pigs. In response to the devastating impact on poultry breeding programmes of avian flu restrictions combined with significant increases in animal husbandry costs, we moved all of the UK’s native poultry breeds into the ‘Priority’ category on our 2024 Watchlist.”

Most of the UK’s native pig breeds are, sadly, showing a sustained downward trend in total sow numbers, and seven breeds remain in the Priority pig category on the annual RBST Watchlist.

These include breeds with networks in Northern Ireland such as the British Landrace (a Priority Breed), the Gloucester Old Spot and the Oxford Sandy and Black (both At Risk breeds).

British Landrace boar. (Pic: Donagh Esmer)

Mr Price continued: “Some of the UK’s earliest Landrace pigs came into Northern Ireland, and the Overend family in County Londonderry continues to play a central role in the British Landrace breed’s conservation.

“In 2023 the British Landrace was highlighted as a breed of concern and unfortunately, with a small decrease in the number of dams and the number of breeders registering progeny having fallen to single figures, in 2024 this concern has only increased. On a more positive note, the British Pig Association breed census data shows that the number of British Landrace females has remained stable.

“In the context of these concerns about the outlook for the UK’s native pig breeds, the fantastic milestone reached this year by the long-term, collaborative pig gene-banking project becomes even more meaningful. The partnership between RBST, the British Pig Association and the Overend family at Deerpark Pedigree Pigs has been running for more than 20 years, focusing on the capture and storage of genetic material from boars to help safeguard the native pig breeds against diminishing numbers and the threats posed by disease outbreak.

“In November 2024, a major target was achieved – each bloodline and at least 10 unrelated boars have now been collected, all at Deerpark Pedigree Pigs in County Londonderry, for the 10 rare pig breeds targeted by the project. The time, logistics and funding required to achieve this success have been very substantial, and this crucial milestone could not have been reached without the commitment and contribution of the Overend family over many years.”

Whitebred Shorthorn cattle. (Pic: RBST)

The UK’s native cattle and sheep breeds show a more positive and stable picture overall than the poultry and pig breeds currently.

The RBST chief expressed his delight that Irish Moiled cattle have continued the improving outlook they showed in 2023, with a further increase of eight per cent in the number of dams in the 2024 data.

Unfortunately, there are other cattle breeds represented in Northern Ireland which have seen significant declines in their dam numbers – the Shetland cattle breed by 19 per cent and the Whitebred Shorthorn cattle breed by 20 per cent.

Mr Price continued: “RBST continues to address several government policies which are challenging rather than supporting farming with rare native breeds in Northern Ireland.

Irish Moiled cattle. (Pic: Moyletra Moileds)

“Firstly, there remains a frustrating lack of clarity on direct payments. Any support for native breeds is likely to come through the Farming with Nature Package, we can expect to know more in 2025 when Daera plans to launch a limited first phase of the new scheme before the scheme expands, planned for 2026.

“The second policy area we continue to challenge is the new Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme, which includes payments for reducing the age at which cattle are slaughtered to 26 months.

“The scheme is flawed on economic, environmental and welfare grounds. If the right (native) breed is kept in the right place at the right density, generally outdoors on grass, inputs are significantly reduced, bringing both financial and climate benefits. Equally important, it better ensures that the animals have a good life. While the scheme has now gone live, we are still urging DAERA to reconsider its wholesale application and recognise the benefits of killing certain breeds at a later stage.”

Mr Price concluded: “The past few years have been challenging across farming, and it is thanks to the great expertise, dedication and innovation of farmers and smallholders with rare breeds that a number of these irreplaceable breeds now have a robust platform in Northern Ireland. We will continue to build on the current position for a thriving future where native breeds sit at the heart of food production and land management, in Northern Ireland and across the UK.”