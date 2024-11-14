Detectives appeal for information following an aggravated burglary in Lisburn

By Joanne Knox
Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:17 GMT
DETECTIVES are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Lisburn yesterday evening (Wednesday 13 November).

Two masked men armed with hammers entered a property in the Ballynacoy Road area shortly after 9.45pm and demanded that the occupant hand over a sum of money. A Police Service spokesperson said: “It was reported that the intruders then punched the male householder to the side of the head, and hit his hand with the hammer.

“When the occupant said that he did not have money, the intruders grabbed his young son and threatened to take him.

“The householder then handed over a sum of cash from the safe together with two sets of car keys.” The spokesperson continued: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or anyone who has any information which might assist, to get in touch.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Lisburn on Wednesday 13 November. (Pic: stock image)Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Lisburn on Wednesday 13 November. (Pic: stock image)
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1594 of 13/11/24.”

You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

