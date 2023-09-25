Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On 15th September, it was reported that five vehicles had been stolen from a shed at an address on Corgary Road.

Detectives investigating the burglary believe this occurred over a week earlier, possibly between the 6th and 8th September. A low loader is also reported to have been taken from the same yard sometime between the evening of the 15th September and the afternoon of the 16th September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further enquiries revealed that two other vehicles were taken from another property, on the same road.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives investigating a report of a burglary in Castlederg, in which a number of vehicles were stolen, are appealing for information. (Pic: stock image)

The make/model of vehicles stolen include a blue Vauxhall Astra; a Vauxhall Vectra and a blue MG BGT Sport.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “To date, we have carried out extensive enquiries as part of the investigation, and we have some specific appeals we want to make to the public.

“The removal of all of these vehicles would have required a trailer of some type. At this time, enquiries lead us to believe the vehicles were taken at different times. We know this is a rural area with lots of farming activity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To anyone who lives in the area, or farms in the area, we’re keen to hear from you if you think you saw anything suspicious in recent weeks. Did you see any unfamiliar vehicles, perhaps towing a trailer, or see unusual activity at odd times?

“We're also keen to hear from anyone who has been offered a vehicle, or vehicles for sale, similar to those reported stolen, in suspicious circumstances, possibly to sell on for scrap?

“If you can think of anything you saw, or know of anything which may assist our investigation call us on 101, quoting reference 1694 of 15/09/23. You can also make a report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Crime Prevention advicePolice are encouraging everyone to review the security of their property/premises to minimise their risk of becoming a victim of crime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Sergeant Ballentine added: "If possible, keep any equipment out of sight and kept in a secure shed, with locks and chains to ensure they are secure. If you notice something which doesn’t look right, or are aware of machinery or equipment being moved at odd times, phone police on the 101 number as soon as possible. Do not leave it until it’s too late.”

You can find out more information at https://www.psni.police.uk/ruralcrime