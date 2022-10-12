Detectives are appealing for witnesses following report of an alleged sexual assault on a teenage girl in County Down town
Detectives are investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault on a teenage girl in Banbridge, County Down, on Sunday 2 October.
By Joanne Knox
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
The assault is reported to have occurred in the Commercial Road area of Banbridge between 7pm and 8pm on that date.
Enquiries remain ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has information which may help their investigation, to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1799 of 02/10/22.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.