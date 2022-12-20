32-year-old Natalie McNally.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell commented: “Along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, officers attended a property in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan last night, responding to a report received just after 10pm.

“Sadly, the woman, whom we can now name as 32-year-old Natalie McNally, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and I am keen to establish Natalie’s movements between 4pm on Sunday 18th and 10pm last night. I would appeal to anyone with information they feel is relevant to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2127 of 19/12/22.”

A man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested last night, is continuing to help police with enquiries.