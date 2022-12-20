Detectives continue to investigate circumstances surrounding death of Natalie McNally (32) in Lurgan
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 32-year-old Natalie McNally in Lurgan last night (Monday 19 December).
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell commented: “Along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, officers attended a property in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan last night, responding to a report received just after 10pm.
“Sadly, the woman, whom we can now name as 32-year-old Natalie McNally, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Advertisement
“Our investigation is at an early stage and I am keen to establish Natalie’s movements between 4pm on Sunday 18th and 10pm last night. I would appeal to anyone with information they feel is relevant to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2127 of 19/12/22.”
A man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested last night, is continuing to help police with enquiries.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org