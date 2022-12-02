The 58-year-old man was shot a number of times, at close range, outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area of the city just after 6pm.

Superintendent Norman Haslett, local commander for Newry, Mourne and Down Policing District, described the attack as ‘beyond reckless’.

He said: “We believe those responsible went to great lengths to plan their attack and lie in wait for their victim to essentially ambush and execute him.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot and killed.

“The victim, who was a husband, a father and a son, was shot multiple times at close range and the level of violence used was reprehensible. This murder took place in a built-up residential area of Newry at teatime, when people would have been coming home from work and when families and children would have been out and about in the run up to Christmas.

“This was beyond reckless. Anyone – any child, any neighbour – could all too easily have been seriously injured or worse. Indeed, after the attack, the victim’s car ended up crashing into a neighbouring property.”

He added: “Local residents will see an increase in the visible police presence in the area in the coming days and weeks. I would like to appeal for calm and the last thing anyone wants to see is any form of retribution.”