Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a man in Co Tyrone last night (Thursday).

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said: “Police received a report at approximately 8pm on Thursday 27 February of a serious assault inside a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who provided medical treatment at the scene.

“The man, who was aged in his 70s, was located seriously injured on the living room floor of the property.

“He was pronounced deceased a short time after officers’ arrival – no one else was inside the property at the time.

“Our officers are at the scene today, as we work to establish the full circumstances that led to this senseless attack – and we want to hear from anyone with information or related footage that could help with our ongoing enquiries.”

District Commander for Mid Ulster, Superintendent Peter Stevenson said: “Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened, and they have our full sympathy.

“Cordons remain in place today, Friday 28th February, and local residents will continue to see an increased visible police presence in the area.

“We want to reassure you that our officers will be doing everything in their power to conduct a thorough investigation into what has happened, and we would urge members of the public not to speculate.

“We understand that Corrainey Park residents and the wider Dungannon community have been left shocked and saddened by what has happened - and our officers, who will be in the area, are here to offer support. Please speak with them.

“I am also appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.