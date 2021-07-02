Devenish and Mara launch Humanativ

Owen Brennan, Devenish.

The new joint venture, Humanativ, formalises a long-standing partnership between the two companies which are both key players in the feed and food industry, and will enable them to deliver a unique, patented omega-3 DHA solution to the global animal nutrition market.

Devenish Executive Chairman Owen Brennan explains: “We are thrilled to partner with Mara on this new venture which will enable us to deliver on our shared vision of improving human and animal health through nutrition.

“The health benefits of consuming omega-3 have long been recognised, but research shows that less than 20% of the world’s population are getting the required levels of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) through their diet. Our mission at Humanativ is to increase the levels of omega-3 DHA in the global population year-on-year by making it more accessible through naturally enriched meat and eggs.”