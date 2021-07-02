Devenish and Mara launch Humanativ
Devenish and Mara Renewables Corporation have joined forces to launch a new business entity that aims to improve human health by naturally enriching animal feed with a sustainable omega-3 DHA solution.
The new joint venture, Humanativ, formalises a long-standing partnership between the two companies which are both key players in the feed and food industry, and will enable them to deliver a unique, patented omega-3 DHA solution to the global animal nutrition market.
Devenish Executive Chairman Owen Brennan explains: “We are thrilled to partner with Mara on this new venture which will enable us to deliver on our shared vision of improving human and animal health through nutrition.
“The health benefits of consuming omega-3 have long been recognised, but research shows that less than 20% of the world’s population are getting the required levels of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) through their diet. Our mission at Humanativ is to increase the levels of omega-3 DHA in the global population year-on-year by making it more accessible through naturally enriched meat and eggs.”
A world-first clinical trial delivered by researchers at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, on behalf of Devenish, has shown that the regular consumption of naturally enriched omega-3 chicken and eggs can improve omega-3 PUFA levels and also lower blood pressure.