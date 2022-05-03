Devenish appoints head of health, safety and environment

Headquartered in Northern Ireland with sites across Ireland, the UK, USA, Mexico, Turkey and Uganda, Devenish leads pioneering research and development in the response to the consumer demand for safe, nutritious and sustainably produced food.

Denise will be responsible for leading the health and safety strategy across the North West Europe and International divisions within the Devenish Group, which includes operational sites in UK, Ireland and Uganda.

Denise holds a Level 5 NEBOSH Degree in Occupational Health & Safety and is a Chartered Member of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH).

Denise Horton who has been appointed Head of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) by Devenish

Speaking about the appointment Gillian McAuley, Group HR Director said:“The health and safety of our colleagues is central to everything we do in the Devenish Group, and we are delighted to welcome Denise to the team as our new Head of Health, Safety and Environment.

“With over 12 years’ experience in HSE across several industries, Denise, will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, providing strategic direction on health, safety, and environmental matters.”

Denise Horton, Head of Health, Safety, and Environment, said: “I’m pleased to join the team at Devenish. I am passionate about health and safety and promoting a positive and proactive HSE culture.

“This is an exciting time to join a growing international business, taking the lead on the further development and implementation of a health, safety and environmental strategy that supports the whole organisation.

“I’m looking forward to working with different teams across the globe, actively ensuring that the Devenish Group remains a safe place to work.”

Devenish is committed to improving health, safety and environmental matters across the group. In 2021, Devenish won the overall Safe Site Award winner at the Fork Lift Truck Association (FLTA) UK Awards for Excellence.