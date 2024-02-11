Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Devenish is the island of Ireland’s leading multi-species mineral supplement manufacturer and is renowned for the technical support it provides its customers.

With over 70 years’ of experience in the ruminant, pig, poultry, equine, companion and aqua sectors, the company exports to over 40 markets internationally.

Michael brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Devenish, having been Managing Director of Germinal Ireland for a period and Managing Director of Drummonds, the feed, seeds and grain merchant headquartered in Co. Meath for over 12 years.

Michael Slattery. (Pic: Devenish)

Prior to this time, Michael managed ACORN Independent Merchants, and starting out in his career, he worked as a Commercial Nutritionist with a mineral supplement manufacturer within the IAWS Group (now Origin Enterprises Plc). More recently Michael provided a range of consultancy and project management services to a number of companies in the agri-supply industry. Michael holds a degree in Agricultural Science from UCD and a master's in business (MBA) from SETU.

Ciaran Conway, Commercial Head of Ruminant at Devenish, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Michael to Devenish, to help continue our growth within the ruminant industry. Michael’s appointment further enhances our team and showcases our strong focus on our core animal nutrition and technical service offering.

“Michael brings with him an extensive knowledge of, and network within the animal feed, grain, and farm input supply industry and will support our growth plans on the island of Ireland.”

Michael Slattery added: “I am excited to become part of the Devenish team and I look forward to strengthening existing, and building new relationships with ruminant feed manufacturers, merchants and co-ops.

“Devenish have proven expertise in ruminant nutrition through their supplements and wider product range and I look forward to working closely with our customers and bringing value to their businesses.”