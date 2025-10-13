Dewi Jenkins bitch sets 23000gns new centre record price at CCM Skipton working sheepdog sale

A new centre record selling price of 23000gns (£24,550) was established at CCM Skipton Auction Mart’s Autumn live field-run working sheep dog sale – and it went to the man of the moment in his specialist field, top Welsh handler, breeder and trialist, Dewi Jenkins, from Tynygraig, near Aberystwyth on Friday, October 10.

Ceredigion's Jenkins finished top dog on price by a country mile with his superbly bred black and white bitch, Plascwta Jen, a 19-month-old daughter of his own Clwyd Bob and the first of his progeny to be sold since the rising star achieved by far his greatest coup to date on the trials field when clinching the 2025 International Supreme Championship this September.

Mind you, the five-year-old Clwyd Bob is himself descended from a long and illustrious line of multiple champions. His own sire, the 2016-born Jock, who remains the Welshman’s main stud dog, was the 2022 International Supreme Champion.

The dam, Osian Williams’ Nantcydros Flyte, is a daughter of Aled Owen’s two times Welsh National champion and 2025 International Supreme Champion Llangwm Cap, while Jen’s great grandfather, Glencregg Silver, was also an International Supreme Champion, with great grandmother Becca a twice Irish National Champion, before going on to win the World Sheepdog Trials in 2011. Both great grandparents were in the expert hands of James P McGee.

Dewi Jenkins with his 23000gns record price Skipton bitch Plascwta Jen. Picture: Moule Media, Skipton

After Jen had put in an impeccable performance on the trials field, it was no great surprise that an online bid of 15000gns opened proceedings and with many interested parties competing online, on the phone and field-side bidding quickly rose to the final selling price of 23000gns, earning Dewi a warm and deserved round of applause from the appreciate crowd.

It was the best-ever price at either a live or online sale since working sheep dog sales were first introduced at the North Yorkshire venue in 1996, smashing the previous Skipton record of 18000gns (£18,900), at that time also a new world record selling price at an official sale, established in 2020 by then Northumberland-based shepherdess and television personality Emma Gray with a two-and-a-half-year-old Border Collie.

Jen goes to an online buyer from the United States, Samantha Jo Furman, of FrontRunner Border Collies, Cumberland Co, Virginia. It’s not the first time Sam has made an online purchase at Skipton. Back in 2021, she paid £4400 top call in the unbroken section for a 16-week-old youngster.

The family has some 180 commercial hair sheep ewes (easy care) and around 50 Kerry Hill ewes. She explained: “I stumbled upon Kerry Hill sheep on the internet. Little did I know how rare they were in this country. It became my new passion to create a flock of around 300 breeding ewes. For the last three years I’ve been closely working with Chris Adamson, Whitfield flock, Lancashire, to source and get Kerry genetics here to me in the USA. Along with a very dedicated group of folks, we’ve got our first breed show arranged for this November at NAILE in Kentucky.”

Alastair Walker with his 7000gns second top Skipton dog Tweeddale Kate, joined by buyer Tom Hill and rising two-year-old daughter Bethany. Picture: Moule Media, Skipton

Until daughter Grace was born, Sam was a keen trialist. Her last year actively competing was 2021 with her good bitch Skye, ranked 8th in the country. She was bred by Ceri Davies and purchased from David Howells, two renowned Welsh handlers.

Things may well change. Asked about her aspirations for Jen, Sam responded: “I plan to use her here on the farm and do a few trials.”

Next best at 7000gns (£7,350) was first-time Scottish vendor Alastair Walker, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, with his three-year-old black and white bitch, Tweeddale Kate, bred by Lockerbie sheep farmer Dean Aitken, himself a familiar face at Skipton, being out of his Tweeddale Jill and by fellow Scottish handler Sandy McCulloch’s Sam.

Mr Walker, who runs a 400-strong sheep flock comprising Texel-cross and Scotch Mules, saw Kate purchased on the field by South Yorkshire sheep farmers Tom Hill and Ruby Wright, Mill Farm, Doncaster. She will be used solely as a work dog on 1,000 Texel-x ewes and up to 4,000 overwintered store lambs.

Stuart Walton with his 5000gns Skipton bitch Brackenholme Dolly. Picture: Moule Media, Skipton

The couple have sold sheep at Skipton and back in 2021 were responsible for the prime lamb champions at one of the mart’s monthly shows. They also run a Simmental pedigree cattle herd.

From southern North Yorkshire, Stuart Walton, Brackenholme Sheepdogs, Carlton, Selby, made 5000gns (£5,250) with his black and white bitch, Brackenholme Dolly, due to turn three four days after the sale. She is by the Scottish-bred Sango Jim, himself a son of Welshman Kevin Evans’ European Nursery Champion and dual Welsh and International Brace Champion, Derwen Doug, a dog which has made a major impact on selling prices at Skipton in recent years.

The dam, Brackenholme Rita, is by Shadwell Steve, a £5000 online sale at Skipton in 2021 by Mr Walton, who is himself an accomplished trialist, twice representing the English National team, standing English Brace Champion in 2002, also finishing fifth in the 2003 Supreme International.

At one time he also enjoyed a complete career break, giving it all up to work as a chef, becoming head chef at The Strickland Arms, Kendal, and actually appearing on tv’s Masterchef The Professionals. He’s now full time running Brackenholme Sheepdogs, keeping around 100 sheep on which to work his charges, with dogs taken in for training, one-on-one handler tuition provided and their own dogs also trained ready for both work and trial by others.

Dolly, already a dual nursery trials winner, plus other placings, was also purchased on the field by Irishman Dwayne Shiels, travelling over from Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, to Skipton for the first time. She will be used solely as a work dog on pedigree sheep. Mr Walton also claimed 1900gns with his June, 2024, black and white dog, Brackenholme Fred, again by Sango Jim, out of Scalpsie Maid.

Local North Craven handler Shaun Richards, Pen-y-Borough Sheep Dogs, Eldroth, has consigned multiple high priced dogs, many sale toppers among them, since working sheep dog sales were first introduced at Skipon. He consigned another brace, which between then netted 6600gns (£6,930).

First up and making 4600gns was a two-year-old black and white bitch, Connie, by a working beardie – a Bearded Collie acquired from another well-known local handler, Willie Bell, Kelbrook, out of a dam described as “a proper work bitch.”

Connie had already had a litter of beardie pups, now six-months-old and Shaun is retaining three to train and then bring back to Skipton next year. Connie’s Northumberland buyer is JE Brown, Glanton. Shaun’s second dog, the February, 2023, black and white Jo, by Killiebrae Sam, made 2000gns.

Another local handler and on-field regular Roy Canning, who farms a 200-strong mixed commercial sheep flock in Keighley, has been making his mark of late with quality well-sold younger dogs, arriving with two 14-month-old black and white bitches from the same litter, like past entries fully home-bred by Rock, out of High Ash Jet, his main work dog. Together, they netted 7500gns (£7,875), Sal doing best at 4000gns, followed by Fly at 3500gns. The former joined the Bouch family who farm North of England Mules at Kirkoswald in Cumbria's Lower Eden Valley – Paul Bouch also regularly sells dogs at Skipton – the latter going to Richard Crowe, Isle of Man, also a regular vendor at Skipton.

Catching the eye at 4200gns and again flying the flag for Wales was Jake Williams, Ffynnon Tegla, Wrexham, Denbighshire, with his 15-month-old Ruby, by AP Ward’s Gyp, out of L Gallagher’s Claric Mel. The fact that Ruby had been mated to Dewi Jenkins’ up-and-coming stud dog High Hills Jo in September likely proved a plus point and she heads to Cheshire with H Owen, Nantwich.

Rossendale shepherdess and trialist Janine Ashworth consigned an August, 2023, blue merle and white bitch, Gwyddil Mapel, which sold nicely at 3800gns to Tom Palmer, Oban, with other fully broken dogs as usual readily available at less money.

In the unbroken pen, a Polish lady, A Dawidowicz, now living in Carnwath, South Lanarkshire, hit double top with two youngsters making 1000gns and 900gns.

CCM’s general manager and auctioneer Jeremy Eaton commented: “We are seeing lots of returning visitors and buyers to our sales. Demand focussed on well broken, capable entries for work or trial fields.”

Selling averages for the 36-strong turnout were: Broken dogs: Registered bitches from 900gns to 23000gns, average £6095, registered dogs from 1000gns to 2000gns, average £1659, unregistered broken bearded collie bitch 4600gns. Unbroken pups: Registered dogs to 1000gns, average £874.

Skipton’s final working sheepdog fixture is a timed online sale on Wednesday, November 26. Entries close on Monday, November 10.