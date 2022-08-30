Diamonds rise to top at the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club sale
The Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders held their annual Show and Export Sale in Omagh and saw the sale being performed by the very talented auction Richard Beattie of Beattie Livestock Sales.
The task of judging the Presale Show fell upon Mr Ross Campbell and the Club would like to thank him for his effort on the day.
Both Overall Champion and Top Price animal was awarded to Kile Diamond with his January 2022 born lamb ‘Pointhouse Hazard ET’ which is sired by ‘Murrays Expert’ and of the Dam ‘Artnagullion Enghantress’. This prize winning lamb was tapped down at 2,000gns to Messrs Andrew McCutcheon and Matthew Burleigh.
Reserve Overall Champion and Top Price female was ‘Lakeview Glitter ET’ bred by Gary Beacom. This shearling ewe was sired by ‘Ainstable Factotum’ and out of Dam ‘Lakeview Dusty Treasure’, she sold for 1,900gns to Mr John Harbinson.
Most Popular
-
1
Extensive stock farm for sale with ‘added bonus’ of 362 acres grace and favour grazing
-
2
30 pictures from the Ould Lammas Fair as event returns to Ballycastle
-
3
Man (57) dies at scene of County Antrim road accident
-
4
McCollum crowned winner of UFU winter wheat competition
-
5
21 pictures from Curley Charity Tractor Run
Reserve male champion was from the McAllister family with their SHEARLING Ram ‘Artnagullion Gillette ET’ a son of ‘Airyolland Eijit’ and of the Dam ‘Artnagullion Water Lily’. The final bid fell at 980gns and saw him purchased by Mr Samuel Miller.
The partnership did not end there as the breeders second top price shearling sold for 760gns to the same buyer.
Reserve female champion was awarded to Matthew Burleigh with his shearling ewe ‘Matts Gourmet ET’ who has the same sire as the overall champion of ‘Murrays Expert’ and of the Dam ‘Matts Cracker’.
Class results
Shearling rams
1st Elizabeth McAllister
2nd Elizabeth McAllister
3rd Kenny Preston
Ram lambs
1st Kile Diamond
2nd John Harbinson
3rd Kile Diamond
Shearling Ewes
1st Gary Beacom
2nd Matthew Burleigh
3rd Kenny Preston
Ewe lambs
1st Kile Diamond
2nd Kile Diamond
Male Champion- Kile Diamond
Reserve male champion - Elizabeth McAllister
Female Champion - Gary Beacom
Reserve female champion - Matthew Burleigh
Overall champion - Kile Diamond
Reserve overall champion - Gary Beacom
The next event in the Irish Beltex Breeders Club will be the show and export sale on Monday, August 29 at Dungannon Farmers’ Market. The judging will be in the capable hands of Mr Declan Robinson who established his Beltex Flock in 2014. He needs no introduction as his recent success speaks for itself, picking up overall champion and reserve champion at the Tullamore Show Irish National 2022. In 2018 it saw him taking the trouble of champion and reserve at the Premier Sale.