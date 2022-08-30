Diamonds rise to top at the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club sale

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The task of judging the Presale Show fell upon Mr Ross Campbell and the Club would like to thank him for his effort on the day.

Both Overall Champion and Top Price animal was awarded to Kile Diamond with his January 2022 born lamb ‘Pointhouse Hazard ET’ which is sired by ‘Murrays Expert’ and of the Dam ‘Artnagullion Enghantress’. This prize winning lamb was tapped down at 2,000gns to Messrs Andrew McCutcheon and Matthew Burleigh.

Reserve Overall Champion and Top Price female was ‘Lakeview Glitter ET’ bred by Gary Beacom. This shearling ewe was sired by ‘Ainstable Factotum’ and out of Dam ‘Lakeview Dusty Treasure’, she sold for 1,900gns to Mr John Harbinson.

Overall champion and top priced animal of 2,000gns was awarded to Kile Diamond and is pictured with judge Ross Campbell

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reserve male champion was from the McAllister family with their SHEARLING Ram ‘Artnagullion Gillette ET’ a son of ‘Airyolland Eijit’ and of the Dam ‘Artnagullion Water Lily’. The final bid fell at 980gns and saw him purchased by Mr Samuel Miller.

The partnership did not end there as the breeders second top price shearling sold for 760gns to the same buyer.

Reserve female champion was awarded to Matthew Burleigh with his shearling ewe ‘Matts Gourmet ET’ who has the same sire as the overall champion of ‘Murrays Expert’ and of the Dam ‘Matts Cracker’.

Class results

Reserve overall champion and top priced female of 1,900gns was awarded to Gary Beacom and is pictured with judge Ross Campbell

Shearling rams

1st Elizabeth McAllister

2nd Elizabeth McAllister

3rd Kenny Preston

Ram lambs

1st Kile Diamond

2nd John Harbinson

3rd Kile Diamond

Shearling Ewes

1st Gary Beacom

2nd Matthew Burleigh

3rd Kenny Preston

Ewe lambs

1st Kile Diamond

2nd Kile Diamond

Male Champion- Kile Diamond

Reserve male champion - Elizabeth McAllister

Female Champion - Gary Beacom

Reserve female champion - Matthew Burleigh

Overall champion - Kile Diamond

Reserve overall champion - Gary Beacom