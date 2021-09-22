Did you study food or work at Loughry?

CAFRE’s Shane McKinney and Pat McTeague welcome past students Loughry Food Alumni webinar on Monday 27 September at 8pm.

Loughry Food Alumni events are designed to help CAFRE alumni develop a wider network. If you are interested in reminiscing past adventures, supporting food industry innovation, progressing your professional development, or would just like to link up with old friends, Loughry Food Alumni events have something to offer you.

The webinar on Monday 27 September will be chaired by Peter Simpson, Head of Food Technology. Peter will be joined by Shane McKinney, Head of Food Education; Ron Gardiner, Packaging Technologist; Pat McTeague, Food Technician; Alumni Gemma Cosgrove, Saputo Dairy Foods, USA and Liz Simpson, CAFRE Recruitment Adviser.

If you haven’t been in contact with Loughry for a while, this is a fantastic opportunity to reconnect with the college.

For many Loughry Alumni, Pat McTeague, is a familiar face. At the webinar they are having a ‘Chat with Pat’ as he reflects on campus life. Pat says: “I’ve been at Loughry for quite some time and have watched many students and staff come through our doors. I am excited to be part of the Loughry Alumni as, like my colleagues, we are always eager to find out where your Loughry journey has taken you!”

More information and joining instructions can be found in the events section at www.cafre.ac.uk.