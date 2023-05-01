News you can trust since 1963
'Difficult decisions likely to be needed' following DAERA budget allocation for 2023/24

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has said it will be ‘exceptionally challenging’ to deliver its statutory obligations and that ‘difficult decisions will likely be needed’ in light of the 2023/24 budget allocation.

By Joanne Knox
Published 1st May 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read

The Secretary of State announced that the 2023/24 Resource budget allocation for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs would be £579.8million.

The largest element of DAERA’s Resource budget for 2023/24 is ring-fenced funding of £327.2m for agriculture, agri-environment, and the wider rural economy, and £3.1m for fisheries. This funding was previously confirmed by HMT and was not subject to cuts and it cannot be used for other purposes.

The budget allocation for 2023/24 results in a 1.5 per cent cut to the rest of the department’s Resource budget, however, at a time when there are significant financial pressures associated with the cost-of-living crisis, the rise in bovine TB and several other factors.

A spokesperson for DAERA said it is clear, therefore, that “delivering the department’s statutory obligations and contractual commitments and our new statutory requirements, including those in the Climate Change Act, will be exceptionally challenging, with difficult decisions likely to be needed”.

They added: “The department will be assessing the implications of the budget announcement over the coming days and will be in a position to say more shortly.”

