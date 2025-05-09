Discover more of Ireland’s hidden grassland gems on the growing Grasslands Trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the National Biodiversity Data Centre are proud to announce a significant expansion to the Grasslands Trail, part of the ‘Great Irish Grasslands’ initiative.

The Grasslands Trail is a network of sites across the island of Ireland, where visitors can experience the wonder of our under-appreciated nature-rich grasslands. It showcases some of Ireland’s most ecologically significant grasslands, and has expanded from nine to 27 sites.

Semi-natural grasslands are nature-rich grasslands, which have not been heavily altered by human activity. They help provide and sustain healthy soils and water, as well as storing carbon and supporting biodiversity. Yet they are among Ireland’s most threatened habitats.

The trail aims to inspire people to experience, appreciate, protect, and advocate for Ireland’s grasslands.

Species Rich Grasslands in Sheskinmore, Donegal (Credit, Maria Long)

Speaking about the Grasslands Trail, Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O'Sullivan TD said: “I’m delighted to see the Grasslands Trail expanding to include twenty-seven spectacular sites to explore. Images of these flower-rich summer fields resonate strongly with so many of us, and form part of the picture of our childhood.

“But they are also home to an array of species, from rare orchids and butterflies, to ground-nesting birds and pollinating insects.

“These habitats are often hidden in plain sight, so it is important that we identify them, support their continued management, and enable people to visit them and feel joy and appreciation.”

“I’d encourage everyone to visit a site on the Grasslands Trail. Summer is the perfect time to plan a visit to one of these sites and see them in all of their glory.”

Big Meadow in Flower at Glengarriff Nature Reserve (Credit, Clare Heardman)

The booklet also outlines key principles for managing semi-natural grasslands.

The minister continued: “This resource empowers farmers and other landowners, gardeners, local authorities, schools, community groups, and the wider public to protect and restore these important habitats.

“Whether it’s a farmer managing a meadow, a gardener choosing to let native wildflowers grow, a local council maintaining road verges, or a school establishing a wildlife area, everyone has a role to play in supporting biodiversity and safeguarding semi-natural grasslands for future generations.”

The Grasslands Trail features 27 locations across the island of Ireland, each offering a unique insight into the beauty and biodiversity of semi-natural grasslands.

The trail includes both public and privately owned sites, many of which are open to visitors. Visitors can walk among wildflowers, witness traditional conservation grazing in action, and immerse themselves in landscapes that have been shaped by years of careful management.

Each site on the trail is managed in a way which supports its ecology and nature value, ensuring that these species-rich habitats continue to thrive.

Dr Maria Long, grassland ecologist with National Parks and Wildlife Service said: “We are fortunate in Ireland to have such an amazing array of grasslands – including the semi natural grasslands which feature in the Grasslands Trail. Data we collect here in NPWS tells us that we are at risk of losing these precious habitats.

“In recent years, some of our most valuable semi-natural grasslands have declined by almost 30%. They are under threat from the twin pressures of agricultural intensification and abandonment, as well as changes in land use.

“By experiencing the Grasslands Trail, people can connect with, appreciate and understand our gorgeous grasslands and magnificent meadows.”

Niall Ó Donnchú, director general, National Parks and Wildlife Service, added: “The Grasslands Trail is a great example of government agencies, local authorities and private landowners coming together to protect and showcase these precious habitats. Visitors can see for themselves the vital part landowners and custodians play.”