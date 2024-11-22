Discover spares and skills and be inspired by restoration displays at LRM’s first 2025 Autojumble

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re stuck into winter repair and restoration, it can be very frustrating tracking down that vital part or tool, so make sure your diary’s clear for Sunday 2nd February 2025, when the first major Autojumble of the season provides the opportunity for buying, selling and browsing, as well as connecting and socialising with like-minded 4x4 aficionados.

Land Rover Monthly Magazine’s first event for the 2025 season is at Malvern’s Three Counties Showground and introduces a brand new feature: the inaugural British Restoration Event. Dedicating the showground’s newest asset (Kildare Hall) to vehicle and part restorations, it’s the perfect opportunity to pick up expert tips and skills for those tricky repair and restoration conundrums.

Making the most of Malvern’s excellent outdoor, indoor and hardstanding facilities, this all-weather event is sure to kick the winter blues into touch. Running 9.30am - 2pm, you’ll also discover a range of vehicle displays and club stands, plus a tempting selection of trade stands in the Wye and Avon Halls.

An unmissable opportunity to clear out, sell, source and buy, typical treasures in the massive Autojumble include: new, used, old, classic and obsolete Land Rover and 4x4 parts from all eras. There’s also spares and accessories, clothing, tools, ex-army surplus and equipment, off-road accessories, camping gear, agri-jumble and farming memorabilia, tractor and machinery parts, stationary engines, motoring antiques, barn, shed and yard clear outs.

LRM event organiser Steve Miller said: “Malvern makes the perfect backdrop for our season-opener, and we’re very excited to offer something extra with restorations in the brand-new Kildare Hall. Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, including our sponsors Cherished Vehicle Insurance, we look forward to welcoming everyone to a fun and fulfilling day.”

Easy to find with event signs from all major routes, ample free car parking, disabled facilities and café. Dogs welcome and encouraged to participate in our ‘Dog of the Day’ competition!

Find all visiting, exhibiting and selling details at: https://bit.ly/lrmautojumblemalvernfeb where early birds can beat the queues and grab up to 17% off trade pre-bookings, and 25% off visitor admission tickets (under-16 free entry).