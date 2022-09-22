Dixon wins Blue Riband YB Penzance

Locally the best birds were timed by Danny Dixon of Dunloy in County Antrim who clocked five birds on the day to take the top five position in the Mid Antrim Combine and 9th, 11th, 30th, 70th and 74th Open INFC National. Danny’s first bird timed at 16.13pm flying 339 miles was also placed 14th Section and 172nd Open in the Talbenny YB National a few weeks ago. She is a direct daughter of Danny’s 2010 Penzance YB National winner “Dixie Chick”. The winner’s sire is a son of Danny’s good Belgie van Widemeersch Cock and is also a grandson of “Dixie Chick”. Danny’s second bird was timed 21 minutes later. The sire is a son of his good Belgie Cock when paired to a daughter of Martin Graham’s Famous “Big Hen”. The dam’s sire is a son of Dixie Chick when paired to a grandson of Lady Helen and the dams mother is a daughter of Dixie Chick when paired to Belgie Cock. Henry Turkington of Kells and District clocked two birds the next morning in the rain to win 142nd and 159th Open. The first of these game birds was a small, classy chequer hen. The sire was from Anthony and Norman Lewis of Doagh and District and is from their 9th Open INFC Penzance YB National bird and the dam from Aaron Murtagh of Armagh and is a granddaughter of Aaron’s two birds that won the Harkness Rose Bowl for the Best 2 Bird average in the INFC OB National Kings Cup a few years ago. Joey Wright of Ballymena and District had the only other local bird in the Open result winning 7th Combine and 156th Open and like Danny’s first bird and Henry’s bird, it also flew the Talbenny YB National a few week ago. Joey’s blue chequer cock looking at a hen is bred from the very best of N Black and Sons of Dromara stock. Joey has just returned to the sport after a 40-year absence and while racing in the past he won many top national positions including 2nd Open Friendship National Beauvais in 1975 and the following year with the same Mosaic cock 6th Open Kings Cup National from Rennes. He has also topped the NIPA Open in a young bird race from Arklow with over 30,000 birds competing. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Penzance YB National - D Dixon Rasharkin 1215, D Dixon 1166, D Dixon 1054, D Dixon 913, D Dixon 900, Henry Turkington Kells and Dist 699, Joey Wright Ballymena and Dist 637, Henry Turkington Kells and Dist 633.

Mid Antrim Clubs Penzance

Danny Dixon had the top five positions in the Mid Antrim Combine from Penzance YB Grand Nat. Danny is holding the winner of 1st MAC, 9th North Sect and 9th Open INFC

Kells and District HPS – Henry Turkington 699, 633.

Ballymena and District HPS – Joey Wright 637.

Rasharkin and District HPS – Danny Dixon vels 1215, 1166, 1054, 913, 900.

Danny Dixon best in Mid Antrim Skibbereen -

Just returned to the sport Joey Wright had the only bird in town to win 1st Ballymena and District

The final NIPA race of the season was the YB National from Skibbereen in County Cork. The young birds were released at 10.02am in light and variable winds. Danny Dixon of Dunloy had the best two birds in the Mid Antrim Combine timing at 15.42pm and 15.48pm to also win 1st and 2nd Section B. Next best winning 3rd Combine and 3rd Section B were Johnston Eagleson and Sons who were winning Ballymena and District and the Town for the sixth time in the young bird season.

Their mealy w/f hen sitting tight on a dozen eggs was timed at 15.43pm flying 260 miles. This hen is bred from the best of P and D Racing Stud’s Van den Bulcks and has been in the prizes, a number of times this season. A full brother has been placed 6th, 8th and 9th Combine in the young bird season. Keith Kernohan again had the winner in Harryville with a chequer cock bred from his top Vermeerbergen x Wilms stock and Gary Gibson had the winner in Cullybackey on 1323 with a dark pied Lambrecht cock. Sire is a son of Heartbreaker when paired to a niece of Superke.

Other winners included Jimmy Smyth and Son of Ahoghill on 1311, Geoff Surgenor the Kells and District winner on 1275 with a youngster bred from his Busschaert x Hartog “Marion Hen” when paired to a Dave Pallet cock gifted to him by Dave Lilleyman of Kells at the time and Freddie Barkley had the Rasharkin winner on 1267

Mid Antrim Combine Skibbereen YB National Provisional Result - D Dixon Rasharkin 1367, D Dixon Rasharkin 1347, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1341, D Dixon Rasharkin 1324, G Gibson Cullybackey 1323, G Gibson Cullybackey 1316, J Smyth and Son Ahoghill 1311, D Dixon Rasharkin 1309, D Dixon Rasharkin 1293, D Dixon Rasharkin 1292, Surgenor Bros Kells 1275, D Dixon Rasharkin 1270, F Barkley Rasharkin 1267, G Gibson Cullybackey 1266, J and J Greer Cullybackey 1251, D Dixon Rasharkin 1247, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1239, Gregg Bros Kells 1223, Gregg Bros Kells 1218, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1210, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1209, J Rock Associate 1202, J Rock Associate 1201, J Smyth and Son Ahoghill 1194, Gregg Bros Kells 1191, J and J Greer Cullybackey 1188, A Darragh Cullybackey 1169, F Barkley Rasharkin 1148, A Barkley and Son Kells 1146, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1142, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1140, J McNeill and Son Randalstown 1139, A C and T Tweed Rasharkin 1138, G Gibson Cullybackey 1136, J Smyth and Son Ahoghill 1134.

Henry Turkington had two birds recorded in the Kells and District HPS

Loft for sale – That’s late Lexie Mullens shed in Harryville 24 x 6 L shape. Nestboxes and perches included. New roof cost £300 couple of months ago. Advert and photos on pigeonnetwork.com

Contact Bertie Blair Tel: 07488 385816 for more details. Just £500 for a quick sale.

All claims for RPRA (Irish Region) Awards in 2022 must be with the Irish Region Secretary Noel Higginson by 30th September 2022. Awards list is in the NIPA Race Book and note the Meritorious Award for Individual bird performance at Talbenny (2) and Penzance is available in each NIPA Section and lofts should ensure to put forward claims. Write to Noel Higginson at his new address, 8 Abercorn Square, Ballyclare, Co Antrim. BT39 9FJ. Tel (028) 9443 9481 – Mobile 07518 748717. E-mail: [email protected]

Claims should also be made to the NIPA within a fortnight of the final race and same goes for Mid Antrim Combine awards, forward those to Mervyn Eagleson.

Jimmy Hanson was the top winning loft in the big Coleraine Premier HPS

Northern Ireland Provincial Amalgamation of RPS –

Champion Old Birds 2022

Section A - B Morgan Coalisland Blue Cock GB21L-07605.

Section B - S Murphy Kells Blue Hen GB20C-01123.

Section C - J and D Braniff Wheatfield Blue Cheq Cock GB21F-17702

Section D - I Rollins and Son Hills and Maze Blue Cheq Cock GB20H-12023.

S and E Buckley top racers in Edgarstown HPS

Section E - D Calvin Bondhill Blue Cock GB20L-27841.

Section F - P Murray Killyleagh and Dist Black Cheq Cock GB21E-14444.

Section G - R Williamson Newry and Dist Blue Cock GB20F-21254.

Section H - D Booth Mourne Blue Cock GB21D-31313.

NIPA Overall Champion Old Bird

Blue Cock GB20L 27841 Raced by David Calvin Bondhill Social.

Northern Ireland Provincial Amalgamation of RPS –

Old Bird Inland Fanciers of the Year 2022

Section A - B Morgan Coalisland Vel 1572.42.

Section B - J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena Vel 1552.37.

Section C - J and D Braniff Wheatfield Vel 1605.24.

Section D - I Rollins Hills and Maze Vel 1597.34.

Section E - G and A Campbell Armagh Vel 1598.32.

Section F - McCartan and Woodsides Crossgar Vel 1552.48.

Section G - J F McCabe and Son Newry and Dist Vel 1608.31.

Section H - D Booth Mourne Vel 1490.03.

Old Bird Channel Fanciers of the Year 2022

Section A - R Corey Coalisland Vel 991.

Section B - W Blair Ballymoney Vel 923.

Section C - A Thompson Ballyclare Vel 922.

Section D - M Russell Dromara Vel 931.

Section E - R Williamson Bondhill Vel 990.

Section F - No Claim.

Section G - R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1170

Section H - No Claim.

Diary dates - Larne and District HPS will be holding its Moot on Friday 7th October 2022, the panel will consist or top names from Belgium and Holland. These names will be announced shortly, along with full details of the night. A McNaghten PO.

The annual dinner dance and distribution of prizes will be held in the Stormont Hotel, Belfast on Friday 25th November 2022 at 7.00pm. Tickets are priced at £35.00 and reservations can be made with the secretary or Ronnie Johnston by phone or email. (Secretary 028 92641265, Ronnie 028 90483625).

Accommodation rates if booked through the I.N.F.C. These special rates are Single room £90.00. Double room £100.00. Family room £120.00.

To be booked through the INFC.