Do you have the right precautions in place? Don’t let unnecessary delays add to the pressure of silage season

Richard Henderson

This can be one of the most demanding times of the year on farms with weather conditions already ramping up the pressure on farmers. It is therefore imperative that health and safety is at the heart of all silage operations in the coming weeks.

The late Spring weather has been poor for farmers, with April bringing some sharp morning frosts and May featuring some very heavy downpours. Some farmers and contractors have managed to make a start, but for a lot, the weather watching goes on as they look for a prolonged dry spell to get the grass cut, wilted and then lifted.

With weather dictating when farmers and contractors can begin work, broken spells of rain can add to the pressure as the temptation is there to work longer hours to make sure as much silage can be collected before the showers return.

But longer hours in charge of heavy machinery can lead to driver fatigue which is when they can be at more risk of injury through accidents.

The weather can be particularly problematic for contractors as it can shorten their season, condensing the time they have to meet the demands of their clients.

From a health and safety perspective as well as a business point-of-view, careful planning and machinery maintenance can help you avoid unnecessary downtime. A broken-down tractor during a closing window of dry weather is the last thing anyone wants.

Before embarking on long hours of cutting silage it is important to ensure that all machinery, including the tractor, is working correctly.

A recurring claim for insurance companies is for collisions associated with tractors turning right.

Collisions can happen when tractors turn into a field as a car pulls out to overtake. It is vitally important that all machinery attached to the tractor has working indicators and lights.

Another issue to consider is when people come on to the farm at this time of year to work, whether that is additional labour or contractors, is that they must have valid driving licences to allow them to operate the vehicles, as well as declaring any penalty points, motoring convictions or previous claims to their insurers.

There is a lot to consider ahead of launching into the silage operation but with some careful pre-planning and machinery maintenance, costly delays can be avoided.

When it comes to insurance it’s important to have employer’s liability, especially for those farms which will be employing seasonal labour. As an employer you have a legal responsibility to purchase employers liability cover, providing cover if the business has caused damage or injury to an employee as a result of negligence.

Public liability is a must-have for any farm as it makes sure you are covered if a member of the public is injured on your farm. It also covers you if you are responsible for damage to another person’s property, for example, if debris is left on the road after machinery has been in a field cutting silage and an accident takes place.

