Do you help people through horses?
Currently, horses are being incorporated into a range of services with the overall aim of improving quality of life for children and adults in a variety of ways.
This spectrum of services includes therapeutic riding, therapies on horseback, equine assisted psychotherapy and even equine assisted learning programmes designed to help personal learning, skills, and growth.
Until recently, the perspectives and experiences of those who provide these equine assisted services has received little attention, particularly in relation to knowledge and understanding of equine behaviour among practitioners.
This study seeks to explore these aspects in order to gain a greater understanding of practitioner knowledge base in relation to equine behaviour and identify any gaps which may exist.
It is hoped that the knowledge gained from this study will help direct future research and practice across services.
This study is being funded by DAERA as part of a PhD studentship. For more information, please contact Rita Seery at [email protected] or the study supervisor, Dr Deborah Wells [email protected].
The study can be found at the link: https://qubpsych.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8c9TGWvxuKkCDXM