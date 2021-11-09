Do you know what the legal age is for driving a tractor on the road in Northern Ireland?

At the age of 16, you can drive a tractor on the road, but there are a few rules and regulations to consider before you jump behind the wheel – or you could find yourself in trouble.

- No person under the age of 16 is permitted to drive a vehicle on the road.

- From the age of 13, you are allowed to drive a tractor on the farm, but not on the road.

However, by law, anyone between the ages of 13 and 15 must complete a LANTRA approved assessment.

This is a requirement of ‘The Agriculture (Safety of children and young person’s) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2006 and ‘Approved Code of Practice (ACoP).

There are restrictions that apply when it comes to tractor size, PTO and loader usage before turning 16 years old.

Also, tractors must be fitted with an enclosed, approved safety cab.

- When you turn 16 years old, you can obtain a provisional category F licence (for agricultural tractors).

This will then allow you to drive agricultural tractors up to 2.45 metres wide, including towing a trailer up to 2.45 metres wide.

- As a provisional category F licence holder, you are not permitted to drive in 30mph zones.

- Before passing a category F test, you are only allowed to drive an agricultural tractor while you are carrying out agricultural operations, or while driving to or from a driving test.

- At the age of 16, you can upgrade your provisional category F licence by passing the DVA tractor driving test.

This test is available at certain DVA testing centres across Northern Ireland.

This will entitle you to drive a tractor not exceeding 2.45m in width on the road, provided the tractor is not tracked, within a 30mph zone.

- If you haven’t successfully passed the tractor driving test, your provisional category F entitlement will be automatically upgraded, if you successfully pass your car driving test.

- When you turn 17, a full category F licence holder is allowed to drive any agricultural motor vehicle on the road, when used in connection with agriculture.

- An agricultural vehicle being driven by someone aged 17 and over may tow two unladen agriculture trailer; one laden agricultural trailer; one unladen agricultural trailer and one agricultural trailed appliance; or two agricultural trailed appliances.

An agricultural appliance is any other implement which is towed behind an agricultural vehicle so as to perform some function incidental to agriculture, aside from haulage.

- You must not exceed 25mph whilst driving an agricultural vehicle on a public road.

- Under no circumstances should you use a mobile phone whilst operating machinery.