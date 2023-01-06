Dogs available for adoption in Northern Ireland from Dogs Trust, including Jack Russell Terrier Percy and Labrador cross Mia
If your New Year’s resolution is to adopt a dog in need of a home then read on to find out if Mia or Percy could be the perfect companion for you.
Mia is a three-year-old Labrador cross. Mia is a loveable big girl who loves playing with a ball.
She is very intelligent and appreciates being kept mentally stimulated. She enjoys splashing around in the water and at the beach is her favourite place to be.
Advertisement
Mia also really enjoys her food and loves getting tasty treats.
Mia is looking for a home with active adopters, where she has a secure garden. Mia can be strong on the lead so having access to a secure off lead area for exercise would be
a bonus.
Advertisement
She could potentially share her home with the right dog, based on successful meets at the rehoming centre. She could also live in a home with older children, aged 12 and over.
Meet Mia here.
Advertisement
Percy, meanwhile, is a 12-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. He is a very friendly older gent who absolutely loves the company of people.
Advertisement
Percy is incredibly sweet and would happily spend his time being spoiled by his new adopter. He enjoys playing with toys and has bursts of energy in his foster home where he currently resides.
The ideal home for Percy would be quiet and settled where he would have company for most of the day.
Advertisement
Percy has partial sight and is on a daily tablet for allergies and pain relief, as his hips are a little stiff, so understanding owners are required.
Advertisement
He will need time to settle into his new home. Percy has lived with dogs in the past, so potentially could live with a settled and calm dog following several successful meets,
but equally he would be happy as an only dog where he receives all the attention.
Advertisement
Percy would like to be walked in quiet walking areas where he will not meet lots of other dogs as he can find this stressful.
Find out more about Percy here.
Advertisement