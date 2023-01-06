Mia is a three-year-old Labrador cross. Mia is a loveable big girl who loves playing with a ball.

She is very intelligent and appreciates being kept mentally stimulated. She enjoys splashing around in the water and at the beach is her favourite place to be.

Advertisement

Mia also really enjoys her food and loves getting tasty treats.

Percy is a very friendly older gent who absolutely loves the company of people.

Mia is looking for a home with active adopters, where she has a secure garden. Mia can be strong on the lead so having access to a secure off lead area for exercise would be

a bonus.

Advertisement

She could potentially share her home with the right dog, based on successful meets at the rehoming centre. She could also live in a home with older children, aged 12 and over.

Meet Mia here.

Advertisement

Mia is a loveable big girl who loves playing with a ball.

Percy, meanwhile, is a 12-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. He is a very friendly older gent who absolutely loves the company of people.

Advertisement

Percy is incredibly sweet and would happily spend his time being spoiled by his new adopter. He enjoys playing with toys and has bursts of energy in his foster home where he currently resides.

The ideal home for Percy would be quiet and settled where he would have company for most of the day.

Advertisement

Percy has partial sight and is on a daily tablet for allergies and pain relief, as his hips are a little stiff, so understanding owners are required.

The ideal home for Percy would be quiet and settled where he would have company for most of the day.

Advertisement

He will need time to settle into his new home. Percy has lived with dogs in the past, so potentially could live with a settled and calm dog following several successful meets,

but equally he would be happy as an only dog where he receives all the attention.

Advertisement

Percy would like to be walked in quiet walking areas where he will not meet lots of other dogs as he can find this stressful.

Find out more about Percy here.

Advertisement