Coco (female) and Truffle (male) are a sweet pair of six-year-old Shih Tzus who are best buddies.

They are looking for a home together as they have been with each other for years. They love each other's company and the company of humans.

They have plenty of character and really enjoy being walked together. They are used to being groomed and have been very good with all their canine carers at the Rehoming Centre.

Anyone interested in adopting Coco and Truffle will need to continue with their grooming routine. The time they can be left alone will require to be built up over time in their new home.

A home with a secure garden is required where they can have a wander and a play. They could potentially be rehomed with teenage children.

The most important thing is that Coco and Truffle stay together so, if you are looking for a wonderful duo to add to the family, they could be the dogs for you.

Find out more about Coco here and Truffle here.

Seven-year-old Rosey may be small, but she has a huge personality.

She loves people and, once she gets to know you, she will very happily sit on your knee.

Rosey is a sweet girl who is missing her home comforts. She does have manageable medical needs and this can be discussed further with the Rehoming Centre team by anyone interested in adopting lovely Rosey.

Rosey is looking for a quiet home where she is the only pet. She isn’t used to a busy home life so will require patient and understanding owners.

She enjoys human company so requires a home with owners who are around for most of the day. She could potentially live with calm children 14 and over and would like a home with a garden that she can play in.

Click here to learn more about Rosey.

